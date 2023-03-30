99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Four different Lakers granted All-Conference honors

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team presented the players with a multitude of awards after a successful 2022-23 season.

Jace Fields/Cole Larson/Jacob Thomas/Aiden Kennedy
Detroit Lakes' Jace Fields (far left), Cole Larson (middle left), Jacob Thomas (middle right), and (far right) Aiden Kennedy were awarded Mid-State All-Conference honors.
Contributed / Ben Noah
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 12:33 PM

DETROIT LAKES – Jace Fields, Cole Larson, Jacob Thomas, and Aiden Kennedy were awarded Mid-State All-Conference honors. Those were only a few of the multiple awards presented to the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team.

The Lakers ended the season with an overall record of 17-8-1. Detroit Lakes became Mid-State conference champions with a record of 9-1. The Lakers’ season ended with a 6-2 loss to East Grand Forks in the section semifinals.

Josh Mack and Fields were awarded third team all-section honors.

Aiden Kennedy Derrick Brehm Memorial Award Winner
Detroit Lakes and Perham's Aiden Kennedy was the Derrick Brehm Memorial award winner.
Contributed / Ben Noah

Kennedy was the Derrick Brehm Memorial award winner. At the end of each season, the prestigious award is given to one player from the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team who best exemplifies leadership, character, coachability, respect, hard work, toughness, and dedication to his team. Upon achieving this award the player becomes a member of the Brother Fund and receives a $5,000 scholarship.

Jack Turner was granted the Hobey Baker Award, given to a player based on coachability, strength of character, integrity, commitment, teamwork, community leadership and outstanding sportsmanship.

Jack Turner Hobey Baker Award
Detroit Lakes' Jack Turner was presented with the Hobey Baker Award.
Contributed / Ben Noah

