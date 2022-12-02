Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Big second half lifts Perham over Detroit Lakes in battle of top-20 teams

The Perham girls basketball team leaned on its aggressive defense and balanced offensive to pull away from Detroit Lakes on Thursday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Lakers struggled to knock down shots in a 50-34 loss to open the season in a battle of top-25 teams.

1 PER Willow Thiel AD7C6654.JPG
Perham's Willow Thiel drives to the rim in the Yellowjackets' 50-34 win over Detroit Lakes on Dec. 1, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Perham Focus
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 02, 2022 01:07 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – A pair of top 20 teams met to open the girls basketball season at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Perham (2-0), the 13th-ranked team in Class 2A, knocked off Class 3A's sixth-ranked Detroit Lakes (0-1) 50-34. It's the Yellowjackets' fourth-consecutive win over the Lakers, dating back to Jan. 17, 2019.

1 PER Ryleigh Mickelson AD7C6838.JPG
Perham's Ryleigh Mickelson, left, loses the ball to Abby Larson in the Yellowjackets' 50-34 win over Detroit Lakes on Dec. 1, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

"We held them to 50," Detroit Lakes head coach Rachel Johnson said. "It would've been nice to keep them down in the '40s. Even though that's our goal, I can't be upset with a defensive stand like that. If you hold a team to 40-50 points, you should be winning. Tonight, it wasn't happening. We just couldn't get shots to fall. I swear Elle Bettcher had a shot that was all the way in, and it popped right back out. That's when you know it's not your night."

While shooting struggles plagued the Lakers offensively, Perham's aggressive defense was a response after Tuesday's lackluster performance in a 69-64 road win against Henning.

"We started out with three fouls in the second half and ended with only seven," Perham head coach TJ Super said. "I can't emphasize how bad we were defensively against Henning the other night and how much better we were here. Our help defense was better. Our rotations were better. Our third-person and our box-outs were better. The girls bought into what we're doing, which is the sign of a good team and good kids. We failed on Tuesday and came back to turn it into a success tonight."

ADVERTISEMENT

Perham trailed 16-12 late in the first half before going on the game's biggest run. The Yellowjackets took a 24-18 lead before halftime with the help of a three-pointer from Ryleigh Mickelson and a driving layup from Cora Grismer.

Perham kept rolling to start the second half. Kaia Anderson's floater, followed by an Olivia Pilgrim three-pointer, put the Yellowjackets ahead 35-20.

1 DL Karlee Mace AD7C7006.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Karlee Mace brings the ball up the court in the Lakers' 50-34 loss against Perham on Dec. 1, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"We have girls stepping up all over the place," Super said. "In Henning, Olivia Rosenthal and Ryleigh Mickelson were our players of the game. They were amazing. Tonight, we had other girls step up. (Kaia Anderson) and Cora (Grismer) stepped up to make big plays. The leadership of girls like Olivia Pilgrim and Lilly Aakre to get these girls to focus defensively and do things the right way is really big."

When Detroit Lakes focused on closing out on three-point attempts, the floor opened up for Perham's dynamic post players. Willow Thiel led all scorers with 14 points. The Yellowjackets also dominated the offensive glass, creating second and third-chance opportunities.

"We got more aggressive," Super said. "We didn't score a ton more points, but we played more aggressively. When we got the lead, we didn't rush stuff. We're not the type of team that's going to chew time off the clock, but until they add a shot clock, we're going to be patient."

1 PER Mya Morris AD7C6740.JPG
Mya Morris attempts an off-balanced shot off the glass in the Yellowjackets' 50-34 win over Detroit Lakes on Dec. 1, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

The Lakers' defense kept them within striking distance of making a comeback. However, it came on a night when points were at a premium.

"We got plenty of good looks," Johnson said. "It'll be exciting to see the girls settle in offensively tomorrow when we go to Little Falls. We want to do a better job of finishing off those first looks. Tonight, we couldn't quite execute."

Abby Larson and Grace Gunderson combined for 17 points to lead the way for the Lakers offensively. Ellie Lunde added seven off the bench while garnering some impactful minutes defensively when senior Jacee Hauser succumbed to foul trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the first half, Super challenged his girls to ramp up the intensity on the offensive end.

"You can watch what they do on film, but it doesn't do it justice," Super said of Detroit Lakes' defense. "They're so long and so big. They cover so much ground and get to passing lanes really well. Even when you think you have a shot, you don't. I thought our girls played very hesitant in the first half. We didn't attack at all. So much credit goes to coach Johnson and her team."

While both teams have loft postseason aspirations, March is a ways away. Super is pleased to come out of the first week of the season with a pair of wins against two teams with high expectations.

1 PER Bench AD7C7084.JPG
The Perham bench celebrates an offenive foul in the Yellowjackets' 50-34 win over Detroit Lakes on Dec. 1, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Perham Focus

"Obviously, you want to win every single game," Super said. "We took it to (Henning) last year, and they brought a lot of seniors and juniors back this season. We knew their home gym was going to be energetic. We knew it would be a battle, and we weren't happy with how we played. Our defense wasn't good by any sense of the imagination. We didn't think one day of practice would be enough to fix it, but the mentality and the focus the girls had to prepare for a good DL team was really good."

Johnson is looking for a more pointed effort mentally going forward.

1 DL Grace Gunderson AD7C7127.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson drives to the rim in the Lakers' 50-34 loss against Perham on Dec. 1, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Our two big goals going into the next game are to make fewer mental errors on defense and find a way to get more comfortable and settle in offensively," Johnson said. "Physically, we are where we're at. It's the mental game we need to improve on… The best part about the first game is that it's done, and we can move on and learn from it. Even with all of the success these girls had last year, this is still a work in progress. When you have a team that takes a loss like this and is ready to be coached after and learn from it, you're in a good spot."

PHS 24 26 – 50

DL 18 16 – 34

DL SCORING- Jacee Hauser 3, Helena Daggett 3, Elle Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Grace Gunderson 8, Abby Larson 9

PHS SCORING- Willow Thiel 14, Kennedy Pilgrim 5, Mya Morris 6, Olivia Pilgrim 8, Cora Grismer 6, Ryleigh Mickelson 3, Kaia Anderson 6, Olivia Rosenthal 2

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSPERHAM YELLOWJACKETSBASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALL
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado