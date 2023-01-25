STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes' big second half leads to rout of St. Cloud

A dominating second-half effort propelled the Detroit Lakes girls basketball team to a big win over St. Cloud on Tuesday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL.jpg
Detroit Lakes girls basketball
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 25, 2023 11:33 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD – A dominating second-half effort propelled the Detroit Lakes girls basketball team to a big win over St. Cloud on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (12-3) blew out the Crush (6-9) 62-38 at St. Cloud Apollo high school. Detroit Lakes outscored St. Cloud 37-18 in the final 18 minutes.

Grace Gunderson and Elle Bettcher each had a team-high 12 points. Ellie Lunde also had a big night with 11. Karlee Mace was just shy of double digits with nine.

Detroit Lakes handed St. Cloud its third straight loss, while winning its third consecutive game. The Lakers, ranked No. 12 in the latest Minnesota Basketball News poll, have one more Class AAAA opponent in Bemidji at home on Jan. 31. They will play the remaining nine regular-season games against Class AA teams.

DL 25 37 – 62

ADVERTISEMENT

SC 20 18 – 38

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 5, Helena Daggett 6, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 9, Grace Gunderson 12, Elle Bettcher 12, Jordyn Wimmer 1, Ellie Lunde 11, Rachel Kasowski 3

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBASKETBALLGIRLS BASKETBALL
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Lightning sweep season series over Lakers
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team fell to the Northern Lakes Lightning on Tuesday night.
January 25, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Zane Roberts AD7C1360.JPG
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers wrap up home dual season against Spuds
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in its final home dual of the regular season against Moorhead on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Brandton Marsh Grayson GroveAD7C1826.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Late half runs the difference, Alexandria a step faster than Detroit Lakes
Alexandria went on two big runs at the end of each half in a 73-51 win over Detroit Lakes at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
January 24, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Lucht 12.jpg
Prep
Minnesota youth hockey coach suffers life-altering injury at work; community rallies
Todd Lucht spent nine days in regions in St. Paul and underwent two surgeries in that time.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman