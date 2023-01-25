Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes' big second half leads to rout of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – A dominating second-half effort propelled the Detroit Lakes girls basketball team to a big win over St. Cloud on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (12-3) blew out the Crush (6-9) 62-38 at St. Cloud Apollo high school. Detroit Lakes outscored St. Cloud 37-18 in the final 18 minutes.

Grace Gunderson and Elle Bettcher each had a team-high 12 points. Ellie Lunde also had a big night with 11. Karlee Mace was just shy of double digits with nine.

Detroit Lakes handed St. Cloud its third straight loss, while winning its third consecutive game. The Lakers, ranked No. 12 in the latest Minnesota Basketball News poll, have one more Class AAAA opponent in Bemidji at home on Jan. 31. They will play the remaining nine regular-season games against Class AA teams.

DL 25 37 – 62

SC 20 18 – 38

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 5, Helena Daggett 6, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 9, Grace Gunderson 12, Elle Bettcher 12, Jordyn Wimmer 1, Ellie Lunde 11, Rachel Kasowski 3