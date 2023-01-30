Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes cruises over two Mid-State opponents

PARK RAPIDS – Accuracy at the free throw line helped Detroit Lakes hold on for a 52-36 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids girls basketball team Friday.

The Lakers, who were rated No. 12 in the latest state Class AAA poll, hit 11 of 12 free throws in the final 2:14 to secure the win.

A pair of baskets by Olivia Davis and a 3-pointer by Gabi Shepserky kept Park Rapids within 12-9 at the 8:09 mark of the first half before two layups apiece by Abby Larson and Ellie Lunde gave the Lakers a 20-9 advantage with 3:41 to play in the opening half. Detroit Lakes led 27-16 at the break as a 3-pointer by Tori Weaver and a jumper by Mady Maninga paced the Panthers.

Mickey Clark opened the second half with a layup to make it 27-18, but a putback by Karlee Mace, a layup by Lunde and a layup off a steal by Ella Okeson gave the Lakers a 35-20 lead with 12:11 to go.

Detroit Lakes' Helena Daggett forces a jump ball with Park Rapids' Olivia Davis in the Lakers' 52-36 win over the Panthers on Jan. 27. 2023.

The Panthers rallied as a layup by Maninga, a 3-pointer by Anna Yliniemi and a layup by Weaver cut the gap to 36-29 with 4:56 remaining. A 3-pointer by Shepersky and a layup by Davis made it 41-34 at the 3:09 mark, but Detroit Lakes held on as Larson, Elle Bettcher, Malena Daggett and Mace converted at the line down the stretch. The Lakers made 24 of 31 free throws in the game.

Larson scored 18 points to lead a balanced offensive attack as the Lakers improved to 3-1 in the conference and 14-3 overall.

Davis (10), Weaver (7), Shepersky (6) and Yliniemi (6) combined for 29 points while Harmon (6) and Yliniemi (5) combined for 11 rebounds. Eischens had five assists and Davis had three steals for the Panthers, who slipped to 2-2 against conference opponents and 7-8 overall. Park Rapids went 4 for 21 on 3-pointers and had 25 turnovers.

A night earlier, the Lakers handled their business against Aitkin with a 57-14 win. Lunde (13) and Grace Gunderson (9) led the way in scoring. Detroit Lakes (14-3) is on a five-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night’s contest against Bemidji (7-10).

DETROIT LAKES: Larson 4 10-13 18, Daggett 1 2-2 4, Gunderson 1 0-0 2, Bettcher 1 2-2 4, Lunde 4 0-0 8, Okeson 2 3-4 7, Mace 1 7-10 9. Totals: 14 for 43 (FG), 24 for 31 (FT).

PARK RAPIDS: Clark 1 1-2 3, Shepersky 2 0-0 6, Weaver 2 2-3 7, Davis 3 4-6 10, Harmon 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Maninga 2 0-0 4, Yliniemi 1 3-4 6, Eischens 0 0-0 0, A. Cederstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 for 47 (FG), 10 for 15 (FT).

Halftime: Detroit Lakes 27, Park Rapids 16. Three-pointers: Shepersky 2, Weaver 1, Yliniemi 1. Team fouls: Detroit Lakes 14, Park Rapids 23. Fouled out: Weaver. Rebounds: Park Rapids 31 (Harmon 6, Yliniemi 5, Clark 4, Shepersky 4, Weaver 4, Davis 3, Maninga 3, Eischens 2). Assists: Park Rapids 10 (Eischens 5, Weaver 2, Clark 1, Davis 1, Harmon 1). Steals: Park Rapids 12 (Davis 3, Weaver 2, Yliniemi 2, Eischens 2, Clark 1, Shepersky 1, Harmon 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 2 (Shepersky 1, Harmon 1). Turnovers: Detroit Lakes 19, Park Rapids 25.

AHS 7 7 – 14

DL 36-21 – 57

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Ellie Lunde 13, Grace Gunderson 9, Abby Larson 8, Elle Bettcher 8, Helena Daggett 5, Ella Okeson 5, Brooklyn Markuson 2, Jadyn Wimmer 1

