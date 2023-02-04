Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes cruises to second win over Fergus Falls

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team added another win to its resume, knocking down Fergus Falls for the second time this season Friday night.

The Lakers cruised to a 54-35 win over the Otters (5-13), moving to 17-3 on the season.

Fergus Falls came out clicking in the beginning of the game, setting up sophomore Brynn Sternberg with some nice shots. She didn't miss, scoring 11 of the Otters' first 13 points. She gave Fergus Falls a brief 13-8 lead before Class 3A's No. 12 team, according to Minnesota Basketball News, took over.

Karlee Mace passes the ball over to Abby Larson against Fergus Falls. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

Detroit Lakes answered by shutting Sternberg down for the rest of the half. The Lakers subsequently went on a 19-3 run to end the frame and took a 26-16 lead into the locker room. Grace Gunderson led the Lakers with nine points in the first half. Karlee Mace tacked on six points, while Jacee Hauser had five points.

The Lakers did a nice job of moving the ball around and shutting down Fergus Falls’ shooting in the second half. Elle Bettcher and Ella Okeson both made some nice plays coming off the bench.

The Otters found rhythm at the end of the game, finishing on an 8-0 run. However, it was too little too late. Detroit Lakes finished strong to a 19-point win to match their longest winning streak of the season at eight games.

Detroit Lakes' Karlee Mace handles the ball in a 54-35 win over Fergus Falls on Feb. 3 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jonah Bowe / Tribune

Bettcher and Okeson led the Lakers with six points each in the second half. Abby Larson also tacked on four points in each half for the Lakers. Grace Gunderson finished with a team-high 12 points. Sternberg led all scorers with 13 points.

“I'm really happy with how the girls played tonight," Detroit Lakes head coach Rachel Johnson said. "The first half was a little slow. We had a few kinks to work out, but I thought the team was in full stride for the second half. Our game plan was to shut down their shooters, and I thought we did a great job of executing our game plan after making a couple adjustments. We want to keep building on this momentum and playing complete games as the season goes on. So far, I really like what I’m seeing.”

Grace Gunderson shoots the ball on Friday against Fergus Falls. Jonah Bowe/Tribune.

Detroit Lakes will play every Mid-State Conference team one more time to end the regular season. It starts with a rematch against Class AA's No. 8 team, Pequot Lakes (16-1) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at Pequot Lakes High School. The Patriots knocked off Detroit Lakes 61-50 on Jan. 13 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.

Detroit Lakes will need to win out to compete for a conference title. Pequot Lakes is 5-0 against Mid-State teams this season. The Lakers will take on Staples-Motley (4-13, 1-4 Mid-State), Aitkin (6-12, 0-5 Mid-State), Park Rapids (7-11, 2-3 Mid-State) and Crosby-Ironton (11-6, 3-2 Mid-State) to end the season. The Lakers beat Crosby-Ironton 77-53 on Thursday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.