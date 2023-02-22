Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes pulls away from Park Rapids in Mid-State battle

DETROIT LAKES- The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team is one win away from a Mid-State Conference championship after handling Park Rapids on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (22-3, 8-1 Mid-State) sent the Panthers (10-12, 4-5) packing with a 52-39 victory. Detroit Lakes extended its winning streak to 15 games and held onto first place in the conference standings.

“I thought tonight was a really gritty win,” Detroit Lakes head coach Rachel Johnson said. “It is nice to get these types of games when our defense is on point with our offense struggling. It was nice to see the girls not get flustered by that and execute well to get out of here with a win.”

Detroit Lakes' Grace Gunderson prepares to shoot the ball in the Lakers 52-39 victory over Park Rapids at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 21, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The two teams traded buckets to start the game before Detroit Lakes went on an 8-0 run, taking a 15-7 lead with about 10 minutes left in the half. The Lakers went into the intermission with a 25-19 lead.

Four minutes into the second half, Detroit Lakes’ Jacee Hauser netted a 3-pointer to give the Lakers their biggest lead of the game at 32-21. Over the next five minutes, Detroit Lakes couldn’t buy a bucket, and the Panthers cut their deficit to six.

ADVERTISEMENT

With around 11 minutes left in regulation, the Lakers ended their scoring drought after Elle Betcher sank 1-of-2 free throws. Detroit Lakes stayed ahead for the rest of the game and never let Park Rapids come within two possessions of the tie.

Detroit Lakes' Elle Betcher defends a pass in the Lakers 52-39 victory over Park Rapids at Detroit Lakes on Feb. 21, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakers' defense was the difference in the end after a tough night offensively.

“Our solid defense came through at the end of the game,” Johnson said. “The girls did a great job at communicating, boxing out and pulling down rebounds. We got a good handful of offensive rebounds that gave us some second-chance points with our offense not clicking as well as we wanted it to. This win goes to our defense being able to hold Park Rapids to under 40 points and making sure Tori Weaver didn’t get rolling. It was a really great defensive evening for us.”

The win gives Detroit Lakes a chance at securing the Mid-State Conference title with a road win over Crosby-Ironton on Thursday night. Park Rapids was a great test of what is to come in a couple of days.

“Park Rapids and Crosby-Ironton are pretty similar teams,” Johnson said. “Crosby obviously has some different players with different skill sets, but the two teams play quite similarly. It was nice getting out tonight and seeing that type of play, so that we can be prepared for it come Thursday.”

DL 25 27- 52

PR 19 20- 39