Girls basketball: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton embraces veteran players in season filled with high hopes

GLYNDON – Over the last two seasons, the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team had an absence of senior leadership.

The Rebels graduated just one senior each of the last two seasons. This year, they are putting veterans on the floor.

“We finally have some experience,” DGF head coach Jason Sunde said. “We have five seniors this year. They have worked hard and improved a lot over the past few years.”

The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team practices ahead of the 2022-23 season on Nov. 14, 2022 at DGF High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Sunde knows the seniors he has put in a ton of work over the years. He’s excited to see them seize their opportunity to make a name for themselves.

“We haven't had that senior leadership, or a lot of it, the past couple of years,” Sunde said. “We have girls that have put in the time and lead by example. That’s going to be a big deal for these younger girls. We have been telling our girls for years that this group is an example for all of our younger girls who have latched onto that and helped them grow. That should help us overall.”

DGF hopes to see a lot of improvement from last season. The Rebels finished the 2021-22 campaign with an overall record of 5-18. The Rebels had a Section 8-2A record of 3-12 and 3-9 Heart O’Lakes Conference mark for a seventh-place finish. DGF’s season ended with a first-round 64-41 loss to Perham in the section tournament. Even though his team didn’t have a pretty record, Sunde thought the Rebels were in a lot of those games.

“We only got five wins last year but we were in a lot of games,” Sunde said. “We had to deal with a few injuries last year and some sickness. I tell the girls we want a home playoff game and we will test the people from there. We want to get better every game. We will try to keep improving especially with the younger girls we have. They all have to get a little bit better everyday. If we do that, I think we will compete with anyone.”

One of the senior leaders, Payton Backus, thinks this team can achieve the goals coach Sunde set for them.

The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team practices ahead of the 2022-23 season on Nov. 14, 2022 at DGF High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I’m really excited to get the season started,” she said. “I think we will be good this year and we have a lot of experience. This summer we put in a lot of extra work compared to previous years. The week before practice even started, our captain's practice was really hard-working with each other and making each other better.”

Backus expects her and her teammates to play more together this year and finish the job in close games better than last year.

“We just want to play together, get better and look for games that were close last year and create the outcome we want and win them,” Backus said. “I feel like Hawley, Breckenridge and Pelican Rapids are all big ones because they were all close ones last year. We lost them last year, but are looking to win them this year.”

DGF lost all of the games it played against those three teams last season. Sunde wants to see his team play hard in every game, and doesn’t have any specific game circled on the calendar.

Rebels' head coachJason Sunde leads the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team practices ahead of the 2022-23 season on Nov. 14, 2022 at DGF High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We don’t have any special non-conference games,” Sunde said. “We play in the Moorhead tournament but we don’t circle any of those games. We just have to be ready for every game no matter what. We have a handful of home games so that will be fun. We have a new facility, brand new this year that will be really fun to play in. We dont circle any specific opponent. We just want to play well."

The Rebels have made it to the state tournament twice in program history, with the most recent time being 2003. However, winning a section title would be a remarkable feat for a team that’s looking for its first double-digit win season since 2018-19. The last time DGF made a run in the Section 8-2A tournament was in 2017-18, where the finished 24-5 with a semifinal playoff exit.

In the weeks before the first game, Sunde and the Rebels are anxious for their first tests. Once the season gets rolling, DGF hopes to find a rhythm.

The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team practices ahead of the 2022-23 season on Nov. 14, 2022 at DGF High School. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I think everybody is excited to get going,” Sunde said. “You have to drudge through the first couple weeks and really build a good foundation before the games start. Once the games start, it's just game after game it seems like. We have been working hard these first couple weeks so far.”

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 29 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 2 vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs Detroit Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 at Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 vs Kindred, 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at West Central Area, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28-29 Moorhead Tournament, TBD

Jan. 5 at Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Hawley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs East Grand Forks, 6p.m.

Jan. 19 at Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 at Mahnomen-Waubun, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 vs Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs Crookston, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 at Lake Park-Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs Ada-Borup, 6 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs Thief River Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs Hawley, 6 p.m.