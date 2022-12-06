Girls basketball: Hawley tasked with replacing big senior class, aims to stay near the top of Section 8-2A

HAWLEY – The Hawley girls basketball program will go into the 2022-23 season with a lot of new faces.

The Nuggets lost nine seniors last year. Head coach Bill Gottenborg, who's entering his 39th year at the helm, is excited to get things and hopes to see newcomers take advantage of their opportunities to shine.

Hawley head coach Bill Gottenborg leads the girls basketball team through practice at Hawley High School on Nov. 14, 2022 before the start of the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I am always excited," Gottenborg said. "Basketball has been a big part of my life, and we work at it year-round. Now, we get to play basketball for a few months when it's cold outside. We got some good kids. It will be a fun year."

Hawley ended the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 20-5. The Nuggets had a Section 8-2A record of 14-4 and a Heart O'Lakes Conference record of 10-2 for a second-place finish. They ended last season with a loss to fifth-seeded Crookston in their second game of the section playoffs.

Gottenborg's tenure has seen hundreds of Hawley wins and deep postseason runs. He's coached seven section championship-winning teams, including the most recent in 2010. The Nuggets finished as the state runner-up back-to-back seasons from 2003-04. The 2004 team was the first to make the leap to Class 2A.

Through the first portion of the 2022-23 season, Gottenborg is still trying to figure out the goals for his inexperienced group.

"We want to have a good culture, have energy and enthusiasm to cheer each other on, work hard at practice, get better every day, play as a team and work hard in school," he said. "Culture will be important. We have a lot of girls who have had success in the lower levels, so we know how to win. We have some really good competition out there, so it will be fun to see how they play in those tight games."

Hawley's Anna Steer and the girls basketball team practices at Hawley High School on Nov. 14, 2022 before the start of the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Gottenborg will lean on his seniors, Anna and Lizzy Steer, to help lead the Nuggets this season. Anna Steer said that leading the team was one of her goals this season, and she understands Gottenborg will be looking for her to do that on and off the court. She wants to give her teammates confidence, knowing Hawley is looking on the youthful side this year.

"I am excited," Anna Steer said. "It's a whole new team, which adds a new aspect with different players with different abilities. It will be fun … "We put a lot of time in the gym shooting. We took that time to learn how to play with each other and get used to the new team."

Outside shooting was also something that Gottenborg feels like his team needed some work on in the early part of the 2022-23 season. He also wants to see his team improve on the defensive end of the court.

The Hawley girls basketball team practices at Hawley High School on Nov. 14, 2022 before the start of the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Defensively, we need to learn to move without fouling and getting strong on the rebounds," Gottenborg said. "We want to be disruptive on defense. We want to push the ball and learn how to get up and down the court."

Steer thinks that Hawley's defense can also be a key factor toward a winning season.

"I think being really aggressive on defense and using that defense as our main game is something we should focus on," she said. "

The section and the conference will be filled with a lot of good talent this season. Gottenborg is unsure where his team will finish when it's all said and done, but knows the road won't be easy.

"It's hard to say, but there are some favorites for the conference," Gottenborg said. "Perham and Barnesville are favorites for both the section and the conference. Crookston will be solid too. After that, there will be a lot of parity. Teams have the ability to compete against the other teams in the conference and section. It's definitely hard to pick where everybody will end up. We'll see what happens."

Perham and Barnesville were also some of the teams that the Nuggets are most excited to play against this season.

"We enjoy playing our rivals, Perham, Barnesville, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Pelican (Rapids)," Gottenborg said. "The kids get up for all the games, and those teams are some of our favorites to compete against."

The Hawley girls basketball team practices at Hawley High School on Nov. 14, 2022 before the start of the 2022-23 season. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I'm excited for Barnesville and DGF," Steer said. "Those rivalry games are always the best."

Even with a young team, there are high hopes for this Hawley team. Under the leadership of a senior like Steer, Gottenborg is confident in his team and their ability to stay in every game.

HAWLEY GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Dec. 1 vs Norman County East, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Ada-Borup, 6 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs Barnesville, 7:30 pm.

Dec. 19 at Crookston, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 vs Wadena-Deer Creek, 7:30 pm.

Dec. 29 -30 Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3 vs Thief River Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 at Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Lake Park Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs Fergus Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Frazee, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 vs Park Rapids Area, TBD

Feb. 2 at Barnesville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 vs Pelican Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 at East Grand Forks, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs Perham, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6 p.m.