Girls basketball: Lakers crowned holiday tournament champions after dominating win over Crookston

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team kept rolling all the way to a Fergus Falls holiday Tournament championship on Thursday.

The Lakers (6-1) picked up their sixth straight win and a holiday tournament title with a 59-37 win over Crookston (4-3).

Grace Gunderson led the way with 14 points. Helena Daggett and Ella Okeson each had 11. Ellie Lunde was just shy of double figures with eight points.

Three Lakers were selected to the All-Tournament Team. Gunderson, Daggett and Abby Larson were honored following Thursday’s win.

On Wednesday, Detroit Lakes staged a second-half comeback to knock off the host school. After trailing 26-23, the Lakers outscored the Otters 37-27 in the second half on their way to a 60-50 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunderson led the way again with a game-high 17 points. Larson had 11, while Daggett had 8.

After a trip to St. Cloud on Tuesday, the Lakers are back at home on Friday to host Willmar.

Detroit Lakes' Helena Daggett, Grace Gunderson and Abby Larson were named to the Fergus Falls Holiday All-Tournament Team on Dec. 29, 2022 following the Lakers' championship win. Contributed / Rachel Johnson

DL 31 28 – 59

CR 21 16 – 37

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 3, Helena Daggett 11, Ella Okeson 11, Karlee Mace 4, Brooklyn Markuson 2, Grace Gunderson 14, Elle Bettcher 6, Ellie Lunde 8

CROOKSTON SCORING- Emma Gunderson 2, Abby Borowicz 5, Isabelle Smith 5, Halle Winjum 13, Libby Salentine 6, Joey Nesseth 2, Grace Bell 2, Naomi Johnson 2

DL 23 37 – 60

FF 23 27 – 50

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 11, Helena Daggett 8, Ella Okeson 5, Karlee Mace 4, Grace Gunderson 17, Elle Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 2, Jacee Hauser 9