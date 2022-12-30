Girls basketball: Lakers crowned holiday tournament champions after dominating win over Crookston
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team beat Crookston 59-37 and Fergus Falls 60-50 this week to win the Fergus Falls holiday tournament. The Lakers have won six straight games.
FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team kept rolling all the way to a Fergus Falls holiday Tournament championship on Thursday.
The Lakers (6-1) picked up their sixth straight win and a holiday tournament title with a 59-37 win over Crookston (4-3).
Grace Gunderson led the way with 14 points. Helena Daggett and Ella Okeson each had 11. Ellie Lunde was just shy of double figures with eight points.
Three Lakers were selected to the All-Tournament Team. Gunderson, Daggett and Abby Larson were honored following Thursday’s win.
On Wednesday, Detroit Lakes staged a second-half comeback to knock off the host school. After trailing 26-23, the Lakers outscored the Otters 37-27 in the second half on their way to a 60-50 win.
Gunderson led the way again with a game-high 17 points. Larson had 11, while Daggett had 8.
After a trip to St. Cloud on Tuesday, the Lakers are back at home on Friday to host Willmar.