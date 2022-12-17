Girls basketball: Lakers knock off eighth-ranked Cardinals in clash of Section 8-3A contenders

DETROIT LAKES – Alexandria has been the thorn in the side of the Detroit Lakes girls basketball team for the better part of seven years.

In the past, a meeting between Section 8-3A foes almost always fell in favor of the Cardinals. Alexandria held an 11-1 advantage since the 2015-16 season against Detroit Lakes before last season’s thrilling double-overtime Section 8-3A semifinal punched the Lakers’ ticket to the championship game.

Friday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse was more of the same as Detroit Lakes hung on to beat the eighth-ranked Cardinals 56-50 in a pivotal section clash.

The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team celebrates a 56-50 win over Alexandria on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Our coaches kept reminding us to play our game,” senior Jacee Hauser said. “(Alexandria) wants to rile us up. They want us to take a lot of fouls and get in our heads. We just had to play our game because this is our house. Once we slowed down and set up the offense, it worked really well for us. We stayed poised.”

After a bumpy start, Detroit Lakes leaned on its ability to dictate the pace of the game. In stark contrast to Alexandria’s full-court press and transition offense, the Lakers stayed firm in their zone defense and got the timely buckets they needed. Head coach Rachel Johnson was proud of how her girls forced Alexandria into a methodical, physical and defense-first game.

“It’s not their style, and you saw that when Alexandria went on a 9-0 run in the first half,” Johnson said. “We played into what they want to do, which is that run-and-gun style and getting up and down the court. We talked about setting the tone defensively and setting the pace offensively. Collectively, we have to be the ones that determine how they’re going to play. In the second half, I didn’t feel like there was one minute where the pace wasn’t in our favor.”

Alexandria and Detroit Lakes traded punches until a string of fouls gave the Cardinals a chance to pull away early. Detroit Lakes senior Ellie Lunde was called for a technical foul after a defensive rebounding infraction late in the first half.

Alexandria senior Morgan Seesz made 3-of-4 free throw attempts before sophomore Hadley Thul put home a layup on the ensuing possession. The five-point swing gave the Cardinals a 27-18 lead.

Abby Larson looks to pass the ball to a teammate in the Lakers' 56-50 win over Alexandria on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It’s not that I want my girls getting technicals, but I’m not going to worry about a girl going hard for a rebound and getting excited about it,” Johnson said. “Having that type of energy but also being able to balance it out and acting like you’ve been there before -- because we have -- is what we need to see.”

Some Laker teams of old would’ve spiraled from a drastic momentum shift late in the first half. However, Detroit Lakes used it as a chance to reset mentally. It sparked a 10-1 run in the final five minutes before halftime to cut the deficit to 28-27.

“That was a big momentum swing for us to keep us in the game,” Hauser said. “We regrouped really well after that technical and did a really good job of responding with that run.”

Both teams traded one-possession leads early in the second half before Detroit Lakes’ Karlee Mace hit a three-pointer to start a 7-2 run with 10:30 left. Helena Daggett knocked down a mid-range floater a minute later to give the Lakers their first two-possession lead since the opening minutes.

Mace got the start at point guard, collecting a team-high 12 points.

Detroit Lakes' Karlee mace throws up a shot in the Lakers' 56-50 win over Alexandria on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I hope it was a huge confidence boost for her,” Johnson said of Mace. “I pulled her aside before the game and said, ‘It’s just another game. It’s just like practice. You know what’s coming, and you know what to do.’ She took a deep breath and executed. Especially defensively, I’ve been really proud of how she’s grown since the beginning of the season. Offensively, she’s great. She had 12 points, and we trust her with the ball in her hands. Defensively, I’m just so proud of seeing how much growth she’s had and how it makes her just a better overall player.”

The run extended to 13-3, giving Detroit Lakes a 48-41 lead with six minutes left.

Alexandria didn’t go out quietly. The Cardinals made it a one-point game with a 7-1 run, capped off by MaCee Linow’s three-pointer with 2:18 left.

Clawing within a point of the lead was the closest Alexandria would get to completing a comeback. Free throws from Abby Larson, Grace Gunderson and Daggett sealed an impactful win over the eighth-ranked team in Class 3A, according to Minnesota Basketball News. Hauser was impressed with how clutch her teammates were down the stretch.

“Our chemistry has gotten really good,” Hauser said. “I feel like, from the start of last year to now, I can’t even describe how far we’ve come with our chemistry. When we need to get points, and we need a bucket, we get a bucket. Something just clicks for us. It’s hard to describe, but I think it comes down to our mental toughness in the moments, and we have that better than other teams.

Thul led all scorers with 20 points. The sophomore forward posed challenges in the post from start to finish and will be a point of emphasis for the Detroit Lakes in their second regular-season meeting at Alexandria on Jan. 17.

Detroit Lakes' Jacee Hauser throws up a contested shot in the Lakers' 56-50 win over Alexandria on Dec. 16, 2022 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It was really fun to play her straight up in our zone and see her and Grace (Gunderson) go at it,” Johnson said. “Athletically, they compete and compare so well with each other. Not having those three days to prepare, we probably would’ve had a different game plan, and we will net time. We will throw different looks at her. It’s not just her, either. It’s (MaCee) Linow and (Morgan) Seesz who were tough against us too. They have great players. They have a lot of guards that come off the bench that cause a lot of teams problems. We will have different looks for them, but it was super fun being able to play our zone straight up and work through that tonight.”

Friday was a point of validation for a the Lakers. While Detroit Lakes will surely move up from the No. 17 spot in the Class 3A rankings, it will also guarantee a season series split with a team vying for the top spot in the Section 8-3A standings.

“I think we, as a coaching staff, get really excited for these big games, and we encourage the girls to get excited too,” Johnson said. “It’s no fun to play non-competitive teams. Encouraging our girls to step up to that challenge, play in it and thrive in it is just kind of the culture our coaching staff has developed with them. We talk about communicating with one another a lot because, at the end of the day, I’m not out there. (Josh Bettcher), (David Hutchinson) and (Kris Swenson) are not out there. It comes down to them, and they’ve really stepped up in holding each other accountable. When you see a high school program take that next step, it’s really exciting.”

ALX 28 22 – 50

DL 27 29 – 56

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Karlee Mace 12, Helena Daggett 5, Jacee Hauser 11, Ellie Lunde 6, Abby Larson 9, Elle Bettcher 6, Grace Gunderson 7

ALEXANDRIA SCORING- Chloe Scholl 8, MaCee Linow 9, Hadley Thul 20, Kate Hennessey 1, Morgan Seesz 7, Lauren Beyer 2, Allie Haabala 3