Girls basketball: Lakers shut down Warriors on the road

BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team wasted little time getting back in the win column.

The Lakers (9-2) beat Brainerd (4-7) 44-39 on the road on Saturday night. Abby Larson led all scorers with 13 points. Grace Gunderson also had 10 for Detroit Lakes. Mya Tautges had a team-high 10 for Brainerd.

Detroit Lakes hits the road for its second game against Alexandria (9-3) on Tuesday night.

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 13, Helena Daggett 4, Ella Okeson 1, Karlee Mace 5, Grace Gunderson 10, Elle Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4