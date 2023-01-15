99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls basketball: Lakers shut down Warriors on the road

The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team got back in the win column with a 44-39 win over Brainerd on Saturday night.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 15, 2023 11:25 AM
BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team wasted little time getting back in the win column.

The Lakers (9-2) beat Brainerd (4-7) 44-39 on the road on Saturday night. Abby Larson led all scorers with 13 points. Grace Gunderson also had 10 for Detroit Lakes. Mya Tautges had a team-high 10 for Brainerd.

Detroit Lakes hits the road for its second game against Alexandria (9-3) on Tuesday night.

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 13, Helena Daggett 4, Ella Okeson 1, Karlee Mace 5, Grace Gunderson 10, Elle Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4

BRAINERD SCORING- Kate Stadum 3, Emma Sheflo 5, Mya Tautges 10, Brooke Sandberg 4, Karley Dunham 8, AJ Johnson 7, Addy Bjorkland 2

