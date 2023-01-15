Girls basketball: Lakers shut down Warriors on the road
BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team wasted little time getting back in the win column.
The Lakers (9-2) beat Brainerd (4-7) 44-39 on the road on Saturday night. Abby Larson led all scorers with 13 points. Grace Gunderson also had 10 for Detroit Lakes. Mya Tautges had a team-high 10 for Brainerd.
Detroit Lakes hits the road for its second game against Alexandria (9-3) on Tuesday night.
DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abby Larson 13, Helena Daggett 4, Ella Okeson 1, Karlee Mace 5, Grace Gunderson 10, Elle Bettcher 7, Ellie Lunde 4
BRAINERD SCORING- Kate Stadum 3, Emma Sheflo 5, Mya Tautges 10, Brooke Sandberg 4, Karley Dunham 8, AJ Johnson 7, Addy Bjorkland 2
