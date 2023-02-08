Girls basketball: Lakers split season series with Patriots, keep Mid-State hopes alive

PEQUOT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team needed to win on Tuesday to keep any Mid-State Conference championship hopes alive.

With the help of 19 points from senior Abby Larson, the Lakers (18-3) knocked off Pequot Lakes (16-2) 59-56.

Grace Gunderson also had 11 points for the Lakers in the win. Kelsi Martini had a game-high 27 for the Patriots.

Detroit Lakes, the No. 10 team in Class 3A, accoring to Minnesota Basketball News, and Pequot Lakes each have a 5-1 record in the Mid-State Conference. The Patriots, the No. 8 team in Class AA, won the first meeting of the regular season 61-50 on Jan. 13 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Each team plays the remaining four Mid-State opponents one more time this season.

DL 28 31 – 59

PL 28 28 – 56

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abigail Larson 19, Helena Daggett 5, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 4, Grace Gunderson 11, Gabriella Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Jacee Hauser 6

PEQUOT LAKES SCORING- Ella Kratochvil 6, Isabel Larson 5, Kelsi Martini 27, Maci Martini 9, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 5

