Sports | Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers split season series with Patriots, keep Mid-State hopes alive

The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team picked up a road win over Pequot Lakes on Tuesday night.

1 Abby Larson IMG_0126.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Abby Larson passes the ball in the Lakers' 47-44 win over Bemidji at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 08, 2023 09:06 AM
PEQUOT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team needed to win on Tuesday to keep any Mid-State Conference championship hopes alive.

With the help of 19 points from senior Abby Larson, the Lakers (18-3) knocked off Pequot Lakes (16-2) 59-56.

Grace Gunderson also had 11 points for the Lakers in the win. Kelsi Martini had a game-high 27 for the Patriots.

Detroit Lakes, the No. 10 team in Class 3A, accoring to Minnesota Basketball News, and Pequot Lakes each have a 5-1 record in the Mid-State Conference. The Patriots, the No. 8 team in Class AA, won the first meeting of the regular season 61-50 on Jan. 13 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Each team plays the remaining four Mid-State opponents one more time this season.

DL 28 31 – 59

PL 28 28 – 56

DETROIT LAKES SCORING- Abigail Larson 19, Helena Daggett 5, Ella Okeson 3, Karlee Mace 4, Grace Gunderson 11, Gabriella Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Jacee Hauser 6

PEQUOT LAKES SCORING- Ella Kratochvil 6, Isabel Larson 5, Kelsi Martini 27, Maci Martini 9, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 5

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
