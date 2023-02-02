Girls basketball: Lakers welcome senior captain back to the lineup after missing 11 games

DETROIT LAKES – With 10 minutes left in the first half in Detroit Lakes' 47-44 win over Bemidji on Tuesday night, senior Jacee Hauser walked to the scorer's table.

In most circumstances, a senior captain and perennial starting forward checking into the game wouldn't be news. However, it had been a month since she'd been on the court.

Hauser's last game was on Dec. 29 against Fergus Falls. She suffered a stress fracture in her foot that sidelined her for the remainder of the Fergus Falls holiday tournament and the next 10 games.

"It developed over time, and I really noticed it over Christmas break," Hauser said. "I just wanted to keep playing. It's kind of typical, pushing through the pain. But then I just couldn't anymore. On the Wednesday game of Christmas break, it hurt the most, but I really tried hard to play on that Thursday too. But I couldn't even suit up. I could barely walk. It was really frustrating."

"It kind of hits you. You don't know if that's going to be your last game. There's so much you don't know, and you have nothing but time to think about it. It was a really hard thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauser's absence wasn't exactly timely. The Lakers were heading into the meat of their schedule, with games against Willmar, Bemidji, Pequot Lakes, Brainerd and Alexandria on deck.

Detroit Lakes' Jacee Hauser looks for a teammate to pass the ball to in the Lakers' 47-44 win over Bemidji on Jan. 31, 2023. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I was just itching to get out there," Hauser said. "I would make jokes to (Detroit Lakes head coach Rachel Johnson) about having her put me out there. I think keeping it light-hearted and making jokes about the whole thing got me through it. I knew I needed to be there in a different aspect. I needed to be a leader off the court, on the bench, in practice and in the locker room. I just had to look at things from a different perspective."

What Hauser brings to the Lakers is only half of what the eye can see. She's a two-year captain and an emotional leader for the No. 10 team in Class AAA, according to Minnesota Basketball News, which made her return to the lineup even more ceremonious on Tuesday.

"It was very exciting," Johnson said. "After Alex Bettcher wasn't able to come back last year, you always have that stuck in the back of your head. To see a senior come back out here and get to be on the court, it's special because it doesn't always happen. To see her welcomed so warmly by the fans and her teammates says a lot about her character."

Hauser entered the game to additional applause from the Laker faithful. She had a hard time hiding the smile on her face.

"At first, I was really nervous," Hauser said. "Coming back was really nerve-wracking for me. I was so excited. I was dying to get back out there. Going on the court and hearing everybody cheering made my night. It made me feel better about going in. It made me more confident."

The physical side of injuries is only half the battle. Hauser struggled to come to terms with not playing in meaningful games during her senior season.

Detroit Lakes' Jacee Hauser checks into the game for the first time since Dec. 29, 2022 in the Lakers' 47-44 win over Bemidji on Tuesday night at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Obviously, it would suck to go through this any time," Hauser said. "When you're a senior, the feeling of not knowing what you have until it's gone, it really hit me. Basketball is my love. I think about it all the time. My teammates were really supportive, which made this 100 times better. They know basketball is such a big part of my life. They were looking forward to me coming back, and that just made my day."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauser's absence saw an emergence of a paint duo. Ellie Lunde and Elle Bettcher were used to playing big minutes and seeing their names in the starting lineup. However, the injury led to elevated roles, and they thrived.

"They were awesome. They were like the dynamic duo," Hauser said. "It was so awesome to see them step up. Ellie (Lunde) really took a big role on the team. We needed that."

Hauser is still easing back into game shape. She hopes her workload goes back to normal over the final seven games of the regular season and the Section 8-3A playoffs.

"I got the first game jitters out of the way," Hauser said. "I was telling everybody in school today that I got to play again. I had to keep telling myself not to get my hopes up. It's only a couple of minutes. (Monday) was my first practice, and everybody was so excited to have me back. It just makes you feel special."