Girls basketball: Pequot Lakes holds off Lakers' improbable comeback to win Mid-State battle

DETROIT LAKES – Friday night’s Mid-State Conference battle ended much differently than it started.

After falling behind 20 points early in the first half, the Detroit Lakes girls basketball team (8-2) stormed back to pull within a possession of the lead against Pequot Lakes (7-1). However, the ninth-ranked Patriots in Class 2A held on, snapping the Lakers’ eight-game winning streak with a 61-50 victory.

Detroit Lakes' Karlee Mace looks to pass the ball in the Lakers' 61-50 loss against Pequot Lakes on Jan. 13, 2023 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I give the girls a lot of credit for that,” Detroit Lakes head coach Rachel Johnson said. “The coaches can do a lot of rah-rah, but when it comes down to it, the girls have to perform. They came together during a couple of those timeouts in the first half. They just said we can’t roll over in the first half. We had to go get some stops defensively. We got a spark from Karlee Mace, and they worked their way back in it. It was good to see that fight.”

Pequot Lakes hit 6-of-7 three-point attempts to start the game, taking a 29-9 lead through the first 11 minutes. Detroit Lakes’ guard duo of Mace and Abby Larson gave the Laker offense a jolt with hard work on the defensive end.

Mace forced three steals leading to fast-break points for Larson. They scored the following six points for Detroit Lakes before Helena Dagget hit a three and converted an and-one layup to cap off a 12-2 run.

“It’s fun to watch and see to see those two get after it,” Johnson said. “Their defense behind them did a good job of covering those gaps too. Those guards are under a lot of pressure. It was fun to see Karlee come out with a big spark, and then everybody else caught it. It was fun to see a lot of good things defensively in the second part of the first half.”

Detroit Lakes pulled within seven before the half at 35-28. However, the Patriots made mid-game adjustments. Pequot Lakes reduced the Lakers’ ability to drive freely through the paint. Detroit Lakes’ post scoring was too easy at the end of the first half.

“They made some of the best adjustments we’ve seen a team make against us this year,” Johnson said. “It’s fun to play against, and to put up 50 points against it is exciting too. Having a little more pressure on the guards and really roughing up our posts and being physical with them puts a lot of pressure on (Elle Better and Ellie Lunde). It puts a lot of pressure on our guards too. They have to put the scoring on their back.”

After the Lakers cut their deficit to three early in the second half, the Patriots went on a run. Johnson took a timeout down 43-35, which led to another Detroit Lakes run.

Ella Okeson’s layup, Mace’s three and Grace Gunderson’s layup trimmed Pequot Lakes’ lead to 48-46. That was the closest the Lakers got to completing the comeback.

After both teams went through a three-minute scoreless stretch, the Patriots ended the game on a 13-4 run. Kelsi Martini had a team-high 16 points, while Maci Martini (12) and Isabel Larson (14) both ended in double digits.

Abby Larson, one of the Lakers’ most significant contributors to the comeback effort, finished with a team-high 16 points.

“It’s kind of an intangible thing they have when they get that momentum and play like that,” Johnson said. “That being said, after being down 20, that two or three-point hump is a big one. Just finding that next, next level and busting through that is what we need to work on. It’s a game-situation thing to work on. It’s hard to replicate that in practice.”

Detroit Lakes is in the middle of its toughest stretch of the season. After beating Bemidji and falling to Pequot Lakes, the Lakers hit the road for games against Brainerd and Alexandria. It’s an exciting four-game stint that’s testing the Lakers’ mettle.

“It’s a stretch of games the girls looked at in the beginning of the year and were excited about,” Johnson said. “It does make preparation for these tough games a little bit more difficult, so we focus a lot more about what we’re doing in practice. It’s exciting to play a high level of competition, and the girls love it.”

PL 35 36 – 61

DL 28 22 – 50

FIRST HALF SCORING- DL- Abby Larson 11, Elle Bettcher 3, Helena Daggett 8, Ellie Lunde 4, Karlee Mace 2; PL- Kelsi Martini 9, Maci Martini 8, Isabel Larson 9, Reese Laposky 3, Kaitlyn Geschwill 3, Ella Kratochvil 2

TOTAL SCORING- DL- Larson 16, Bettcher 7, Daggett 8, Lunde 4, Grace Gunderson 4, Mace 9, Ella Okeson 2; PL- K. Martini 16, M. Martini 12, Larson 14, Geschwill 3, Laposky 6, Kratochvil 8, Lauren Schultz 2

