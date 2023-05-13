Girls golf: Detroit Lakes claims 1st at St. Cloud Country Club Invitational

ST. CLOUD – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team took over the fairways and dominated the greens in its first-place finish at the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational on Thursday.

The Lakers ended the day with 339 team points, with four girls securing top-10 finishes. Benidle-St Margaret’s (343) and Becker (363) rounded out the top three team scores.

Junior Laura Syltie was the leader of the pack with a second-place finish and a final score of 82. Junior Hanna Knoop finished behind her in third place with a final score of 83. Sophomore Sydney Miller ended her round with a score of 86 and tied for sixth place. Freshman Tatum Gatheridge went to the clubhouse with a final score of 88 and a share of ninth place.

Seventh grader Sophie Christianson managed to break 90 with a score of 89 to finish tied for 12th place. Freshman Maddie McDougall secured a top-20 finish with a score of 93 to place tied for 18th.

ST. CLOUD COUNTRY CLUB INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 339, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 343, 3- Becker 363, 4- Chanhassen 370, T-5- Buffalo 373, T-5- Albany 373, 7- Monticello 388, 8- Eden Prairie 389, 9- Roger 393, 10- Willmar 398, 11- St. Cloud Cathedral 399. 12- Marshall 410, 13- St. Cloud Crush 432, 14- Brainerd 433

ADVERTISEMENT

ST. CLOUD COUNTRY CLUB INVITATIONAL TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Alyssa Raghuveer (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 77, 2- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 82, 3rd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 83, 4th- Abigail Garvin (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 84, 5th- Mackinnie Coburn (Eden Prairie) 85, T-6th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 86, T-6th- Layla Mathews (Becker) 86, 8th- Reagan Wurm (Buffalo) 87, T-9th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 88, T-9th- Kennedy Mara (Willmar) 88, T-9th- Hayley Rohlin (Buffalo) 88