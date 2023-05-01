99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Girls golf: Detroit Lakes crushes the competition with blowout victory at Pequot Invite 2.0

The Lakers were unstoppable on the course in their second win of the week on Friday.

DL lakers logo.png
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 10:36 PM

PEQUOT LAKES – No Laker finished outside of the top ten in Detroit Lakes' dominant first-place finish at Friday's Pequot Invite 2.0 at Crosswoods Golf Course.

With a team score of 317, Detroit Lakes finished 16 strokes ahead of second-place Pequot Lakes. Junior Laura Syltie finished her round with the top individual score with a 4-over par 75.

She had four bogeys and one birdie on the front nine. Syltie came into her own and pared every hole on the back nine except for a bogey on No. 17 to secure the top individual score.

Junior Hanna Knoop completed her round tied for third and with a final score of 78. She had one birdie on Nos. 16 and had eight bogeys throughout her round.

Sophomore Sydney Miller, seventh grader Sophie Christianson and freshman Tatum Gatheridge had a three-way tie for fifth with a 12-over par 82. Eighth-grader Jaycie Sliper wrapped up her round with an 85 and an eighth-place finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

PEQUOT INVITE 2.0 TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 317, 2- Pequot Lakes 333, 3- Bemidji 393, 4- Wadena-Deer Creek 424, 5- Brainerd 437

PEQUOT INVITE 2.0 TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 75, 2nd- Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 76, T-3rd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 78, T-3rd- Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 78, T-5th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 82, Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 82, T-5th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 82, 8th- Jaycie Sliper (Detroit Lakes) 85, 9th- Kianna Johnson (Walker-Hackensack-Akeley) 87, T-10th- Charlee Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) 89, T-10th- Meredith Holmstrom (Brainerd) 89

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
