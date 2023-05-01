Girls golf: Detroit Lakes crushes the competition with blowout victory at Pequot Invite 2.0

PEQUOT LAKES – No Laker finished outside of the top ten in Detroit Lakes' dominant first-place finish at Friday's Pequot Invite 2.0 at Crosswoods Golf Course.

With a team score of 317, Detroit Lakes finished 16 strokes ahead of second-place Pequot Lakes. Junior Laura Syltie finished her round with the top individual score with a 4-over par 75.

She had four bogeys and one birdie on the front nine. Syltie came into her own and pared every hole on the back nine except for a bogey on No. 17 to secure the top individual score.

Junior Hanna Knoop completed her round tied for third and with a final score of 78. She had one birdie on Nos. 16 and had eight bogeys throughout her round.

Sophomore Sydney Miller, seventh grader Sophie Christianson and freshman Tatum Gatheridge had a three-way tie for fifth with a 12-over par 82. Eighth-grader Jaycie Sliper wrapped up her round with an 85 and an eighth-place finish.

PEQUOT INVITE 2.0 TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 317, 2- Pequot Lakes 333, 3- Bemidji 393, 4- Wadena-Deer Creek 424, 5- Brainerd 437

PEQUOT INVITE 2.0 TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 75, 2nd- Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 76, T-3rd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 78, T-3rd- Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 78, T-5th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 82, Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 82, T-5th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 82, 8th- Jaycie Sliper (Detroit Lakes) 85, 9th- Kianna Johnson (Walker-Hackensack-Akeley) 87, T-10th- Charlee Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) 89, T-10th- Meredith Holmstrom (Brainerd) 89