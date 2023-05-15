Girls golf: Detroit Lakes’ first team dominates the competition, second team finishes 4th

STAPLES – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team sent two teams to the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday and the Lakers saw some big performances from their first varsity team.

Detroit Lakes’ first varsity team trounced the competition with a resounding first-place finish with a final score of +26. Moorhead finished in second with a final score of +73. The Lakers’ second varsity team placed fourth with a final score of +111

For the first team, junior Laura Syltie took the crown with her 1-over par 73 round. Syltie completed her 18 holes with four birdies and five bogeys to secure the top spot. Sophomore Hanna Knoop hoisted the silver medal with a final score of 79. Seventh grader Sophie Christianson finished in third with a final score of 80.

Sophomore Sydney Miller ended her round with a score of 82 to grab fourth place. Freshman Tatum Gatheridge also secured a top-10 finish with a final score of 92 and a share of eighth place. Eighth grader Becca Hunter completed her round in 22nd place and a final score of 82.

The second varsity squad was led by eighth grader Mya Boeke’s 15th-place finish and score of 97. Freshman Ava Klemm shot a 98 and finished in 17th. Freshman Maddie McDougall secured 18th with a final score of 99. Freshman Emma Zempel ended her round with a 105 (T-26th place), freshman Cadence Bloom shot a 116 (T-31st place) and seventh grader Adysen Witkowski finished with a 118 (33rd place).

CARDINAL INVITATION TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes +26, 2- Moorhead +73, 3- Bemidji +94, 4- Detroit Lakes 2 +111, Wadena-Deer Creek +133

CARDINAL INVITATIONAL TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) +1, 2nd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) +7, 3rd- Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) +8, 4th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) +10, T-5th- Madi Schue (Moorhead) +17, T-5th- Olivia Roaldson (Moorhead) +17, 7th- Madison Hanson (Moorhead) +19, T- 8th- Madeline Larson (Bemidji) +20, T-8th- Taylor Hagen (Moorhead) +20, T-8th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) +20, T-8th- Taylor Schulke (Bemidji) +20