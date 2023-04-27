Girls golf: Detroit Lakes takes the crown at Alexandria Area Invitational

ALEXANDRIA — In its second competition of the year, the Detroit Lakes girl golf team outshined its competition finishing atop the podium at the Alexandria Area Invitational on Wednesday.

The Lakers finished first overall with a team score of 329, eight strokes ahead of second-place Wayzata (337). Junior Hanna Knoop led the way with a 4-over-par 76 to finish in second place. She started her round five over par through four holes and ended the first nine with four over par 40. Knoop settled in with three straight birdies on Nos. 10-12. She finished the back nine with an even 36.

Laura Syltie ended the day in fifth place with a final score of 83. Sophomore Sydney Miller and freshman Tatum Gatheridge finished in a four-way tie for sixth with a final score of 85. Seventh grader Sophie Christianson shot a 93 and ended in a two-way tie for 23rd. Freshman Maddie McDougall placed 29th with a final score of 95.

Alexandria, the defending state champs, finished in third with a score of 355. Minnewaska (361) and Brainerd (365) rounded out the top five.

ALEXANDRIA AREA INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 329, 2- Wayzata 337, 3- Alexandria 355, 4- Minnewaska 361, 5- Brainerd 365, 6- Moorhead 372, 7- Sartell 377, 8- Legacy Christian Academy 390, 9- Buffalo 391, 10- Willmar 396, 11- Fergus Falls 416, 12- Bemidji 426, 13- St. Cloud Crush 444

ALEXANDRIA AREA INVITATIONAL TOP TEN FINISHERS- 1st- Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 73, 2nd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 76, 3rd- Saachi Deshmukh (Wayzata) 77, 4th- Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 79, 5th- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 83, T-6th- Arivia DeBoer (Minnewaska) 85, T-6th- Annika DeBoer (Minnewaska) 85, T-6th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 85, T-6th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 85, T-10th- Kiersten Lawrance (Wayzata) 86, T-10th- Lauren Chambs (Wayzata) 86