99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls golf: Detroit Lakes takes the crown at Alexandria Area Invitational

Three Lakers finished in the top ten on their way to a first-place team finish in Alexandria on Wednesday.

DL - Hanna Knoops.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoops strikes a drive on her way to a second place, 4-over-par 76 finish at the Alexandria Area Invitational at Alexandria Golf Club on April 26.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 12:59 PM

ALEXANDRIA — In its second competition of the year, the Detroit Lakes girl golf team outshined its competition finishing atop the podium at the Alexandria Area Invitational on Wednesday.

The Lakers finished first overall with a team score of 329, eight strokes ahead of second-place Wayzata (337). Junior Hanna Knoop led the way with a 4-over-par 76 to finish in second place. She started her round five over par through four holes and ended the first nine with four over par 40. Knoop settled in with three straight birdies on Nos. 10-12. She finished the back nine with an even 36.

Laura Syltie ended the day in fifth place with a final score of 83. Sophomore Sydney Miller and freshman Tatum Gatheridge finished in a four-way tie for sixth with a final score of 85. Seventh grader Sophie Christianson shot a 93 and ended in a two-way tie for 23rd. Freshman Maddie McDougall placed 29th with a final score of 95.

Alexandria, the defending state champs, finished in third with a score of 355. Minnewaska (361) and Brainerd (365) rounded out the top five.

ALEXANDRIA AREA INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 329, 2- Wayzata 337, 3- Alexandria 355, 4- Minnewaska 361, 5- Brainerd 365, 6- Moorhead 372, 7- Sartell 377, 8- Legacy Christian Academy 390, 9- Buffalo 391, 10- Willmar 396, 11- Fergus Falls 416, 12- Bemidji 426, 13- St. Cloud Crush 444

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA AREA INVITATIONAL TOP TEN FINISHERS- 1st- Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 73, 2nd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 76, 3rd- Saachi Deshmukh (Wayzata) 77, 4th- Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 79, 5th- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 83, T-6th- Arivia DeBoer (Minnewaska) 85, T-6th- Annika DeBoer (Minnewaska) 85, T-6th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 85, T-6th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 85, T-10th- Kiersten Lawrance (Wayzata) 86, T-10th- Lauren Chambs (Wayzata) 86

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Both Laker teams finish atop the standings at Heartland Invitational
April 26, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Detroit Lakes bags two wins against Park Rapids to stay undefeated for the season
April 26, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detroit Lakes Catcher.JPG
Prep
Softball: Lakers drop both games to Park Rapids in doubleheader
April 26, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Free Minnesota Twins cap
Northland Outdoors
Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days
April 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Barred Owl.JPG
Local
Hello ... 'hoo' are you?
April 27, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Man picks up hitchhiker, wallet goes missing
April 27, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Running along West Lake Drive
Local
Part of West Lake Drive in DL will close briefly Saturday morning for Loop the Lake Run
April 27, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  News Staff