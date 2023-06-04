Girls golf: Detroit Lakes wins Section 8AAA tournament after stellar Round 2 performance

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team stormed back in the second round of the Section 8AAA tournament after trailing defending state champions Alexandria at the end of Round 1.

The Lakers overcame a six-stroke Day 1 deficit to be crowned Section 8AAA champions with a final score of 630. Alexandria finished second with a score of 645.

Detroit Lakes head coach Dustin Martin was happy to see the girls' hard work pay off with a section championship plaque.

“I’m just proud of how they played,” he said. “We had a game plan heading into the second day. If Hanna and Laura both shoot in the low 70s, we wouldn’t have any issues. Then when I looked at the scoreboard and Sophie (Christianson) had a 78 and Sydney (Miller) had a 79. We went in down six and at the turn we were up 10. We just needed to bare down and finish it and they did.”

The Detroit Lakes girls golf team share a warm embrace after becoming the 2023 Section 8AAA champions at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids on Friday, June 1. Contributed / Dustin Martin

Juniors Laura Syltie and Hanna Knoop were the captains of the ship. Syltie finished Round 1 tied in fourth with fellow Laker Tatum Gatheridge with a score of 79. She bounced back in a big way and shot a 1-over par 73 in Round 2. Syltie ended the tournament with sole possession of second place and a total score of 152. She was in disbelief that the Lakers had been crowned Section 8AAA champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in shock,” she said. “I thought it was crazy that we won. All my teammates came up to me and said ‘Laura we did it.’ My only response was ‘no way.’”

Syltie was having to calm her own nerves as she approached the final hole and 18th green.

“In my brain, I was telling myself to just make a par,” she said. “I was trying to calm myself down to just make a par which was something I did all day.”

Knoop wasn’t too far behind her junior counterpart in Round 1 after shooting an 81 and finishing tied for sixth. She showed up in a big way for Round 2 and shot a 2-over par 74. Knoop completed the tournament with a final score of 155 and a third-place finish. She found it hard to describe her thoughts after the conclusion of Round 2.

“I thought it was crazy that we didn’t win by a few strokes but by a lot,” Knoop said.

Sydney Miller and Sophie Christianson both broke 80 in Round 2. Christianson was tied for 19th with a Round 1 final score of 90. She came back in a big way in Round 2 with the fourth-lowest score of 78. Christianson had the 11th-lowest score of the tournament with 168. Miller ended Round 1 with a final score of 87. She finished Round 2 with a 79 and placed tied for seventh with a final score of 166.

There's always room for a silly photo after becoming Section 8AAA champions and are sending the whole team down to the state tournament. Contributed / Dustin Martin

Gatheridge also ended her tournament with a final score of 166. Her Round 1 score of 79 was tied for the fourth lowest of the day. She completed Round 2 with a score of 87. Jayce Sliper finished the tournament with a final score of 177 and a 19th-place finish. She had a score of 92 at the end of Round 1 and lowered her score by seven strokes in Round 2 with a score of 85.

Knoop and Syltie are the oldest members of the team as juniors. Knoop was happy to see a successful season paid off with a team trip down to the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels really good knowing everyone worked super hard all year,” she said. “We all wanted to be here at this moment. We knew it was our last shot at Class AAA and it felt really good to do so.”

The Lakers have quite the history at the state tournament. Detroit Lakes has won seven Class AA state championships. From 2012 to 2014 the Lakers were three-peat champions. This Detroit Lakes team has a chance at being the first team to win the Class AAA crown.

SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT FINAL TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 630, 2- Alexandria Area 645, 3- Brainerd 687, 4- Moorhead 707, 5- Becker 716, 6- Sartell 720, 7- Buffalo 751, 8- Bemidji 399

SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 140 (67, 73), 2nd-Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 152 (79, 73), 3rd- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 155 (81, 74), T-4th- (Michayla Nordlund (Sartell) 156 (75, 81), T-4th- Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 156 (77, 79), 6th- Rachel Bowen (Alexandria) 165 (85, 80), T-7th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 166 (87, 79), T-7th- Aisling O’Connor (Alexandria) 166 (81, 85), T-7th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 166 (79, 87), 10th- Sophia Karsnia (Brainerd) 167 (81, 86)

