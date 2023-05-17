Girls golf: Lakers claim 13th straight Mid State Conference championship

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team extended its Mid State Conference championship streak to 13 consecutive years on Monday, May 15, at Headwaters Golf Club, winning by a convincing 18-stroke margin.

The Lakers shot an impressive 316, and Pequot Lakes finished a distant second at 334. Park Rapids Area claimed third with a 346. Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek both had three golfers compete in the conference meet as well.

The Lakers managed to claim the team title despite landing only one golfer in the top three finishers, but balanced their scoring with golfers claiming second, fourth and fifth.

Junior Anna Eckmann of Park Rapids Area was the medalist with a 68, and Lakers junior Hanna Knoop took second with a 73. Senior Morgan Krieger of Pequot Lakes took third with 77, followed by a pair of Lakers in sophomore Sydney Miller at 78 and freshman Tatum Gatheridge at 81.

The Lakers team was rounded out by seventh grader Sophie Christianson taking ninth with an 84, eighth grader Jaycie Sliper taking 12th with a 90 and eighth grader Mya Boeke tying for 16th with a 98.

MID STATE GIRLS GOLF CONFERENCE MEET TEAM RESULTS: 1- Detroit Lakes 316, 2- Pequot Lakes 334, 3- Park Rapids Area 346

MID STATE GIRLS GOLF CONFERENCE MEET INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1st Anna Eckmann (Park Rapids Area) 68, 2nd Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 73, 3rd Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 77, 4th Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 78, 5th Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 81, 6th Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 82, 7th Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 83, 7th Madysen Maninga (Parks Rapid Area) 83, 9th Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 84, 9th Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 84, 12th Jaycie Sliper (Detroit Lakes) 90, 16th Mya Boeke (Detroit Lakes) 98