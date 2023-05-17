99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls golf: Lakers claim 13th straight Mid State Conference championship

Three Detroit Lakes golfers finished in top five to drive 18-stroke victory.

Detroit Lakes Girls Golf MS Champs.jpg
The 2023 girls golf Mid-State Conference champions the Detroit Lakes Lakers
Contributed
News Staff
By News Staff
May 16, 2023 at 10:01 PM

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team extended its Mid State Conference championship streak to 13 consecutive years on Monday, May 15, at Headwaters Golf Club, winning by a convincing 18-stroke margin.

The Lakers shot an impressive 316, and Pequot Lakes finished a distant second at 334. Park Rapids Area claimed third with a 346. Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek both had three golfers compete in the conference meet as well.

The Lakers managed to claim the team title despite landing only one golfer in the top three finishers, but balanced their scoring with golfers claiming second, fourth and fifth.

Junior Anna Eckmann of Park Rapids Area was the medalist with a 68, and Lakers junior Hanna Knoop took second with a 73. Senior Morgan Krieger of Pequot Lakes took third with 77, followed by a pair of Lakers in sophomore Sydney Miller at 78 and freshman Tatum Gatheridge at 81.

The Lakers team was rounded out by seventh grader Sophie Christianson taking ninth with an 84, eighth grader Jaycie Sliper taking 12th with a 90 and eighth grader Mya Boeke tying for 16th with a 98.

ADVERTISEMENT

MID STATE GIRLS GOLF CONFERENCE MEET TEAM RESULTS: 1- Detroit Lakes 316, 2- Pequot Lakes 334, 3- Park Rapids Area 346

MID STATE GIRLS GOLF CONFERENCE MEET INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1st Anna Eckmann (Park Rapids Area) 68, 2nd Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 73, 3rd Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 77, 4th Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 78, 5th Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 81, 6th Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 82, 7th Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 83, 7th Madysen Maninga (Parks Rapid Area) 83, 9th Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 84, 9th Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 84, 12th Jaycie Sliper (Detroit Lakes) 90, 16th Mya Boeke (Detroit Lakes) 98

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
PKG.Still004.png
Sports
Moorhead race car driver winning big across the country in Gridlife series
May 16, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
Ben Hines.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Lakers finish middle of the pack at Northwest Classic
May 15, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Reed Henderson.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Lakers drop both matches to Alexandria, Bemidji
May 14, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Jodi Wilder (edited).jpg
Local
New psychologist at Detroit Lakes Sanford Health specializes in helping young people
May 16, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
council utility.jpg
Local
City Council hosts public hearings regarding assessments for upcoming projects
May 16, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
"Evil Dead Rise" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Horror hits home in ‘Evil Dead Rise’
May 16, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
346104108_231258946206809_7560005866176537721_n.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes High School's lighthouse is now operational
May 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter