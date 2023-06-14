Girls golf: Lakers finish 4th at Class AAA state championship

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — After two days and 36 holes of golf, the Detroit Lakes girls golf team concluded their Class AAA state championship tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club with a team top-five finish on Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14.

The Lakers secured fourth place with a final score of 653 (333, 320). Detroit Lakes was five strokes behind third-place Minnetonka (348) for a podium finish. Nonetheless, head coach Dustin Martin was pleased with the way his girls competed.

“I am very proud of the girls,” he said. “It is a tough golf course. They had it playing longer than we have ever played here. The girls did well and they competed well. They represented our school, town and community. We are looking forward to next year.”

Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop on the ninth green during the Lakers' fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14.

Junior Hanna Knoop led the way with a tenth-place finish (153). She shot a 4-over par 76 in Round 1. Knoop completed her round with two birdies, one double bogey, four bogeys and pars on the rest of the holes. She finished Round 2 with six bogeys and one birdie for a final score of 77. Knoop was two strokes away from All-State honors. After the tournament concluded, she was proud of where she finished.

“I was happy to put up two seventies,” she said. “Even though the team finished not where we wanted to, it was a good team effort in the end.”

Detroit Lakes' Laura Syltie walks toward her ball after a near miss on the eighth green in the Lakers' fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14.

Sophomore Sydney Miller and Junior Laura Syltie finished their rounds tied for 35th with final scores of 164. Miller ended the first round with a score of 86. She battled back in Round 2 and shot a 6-over par 78. Miller recorded a 6-over par 42 on the front nine of Round 2 and rounded out the day with an even-par back nine. Syltie ended both her rounds with 82s.

Freshman Tatum Gatheridge ended her tournament with a final score of 172 for a share of 54th place. She shot an 89 in Round 1 and went on to finish with a Round 2 score of 83, shaving six strokes off her Round 1 score.

Detroit Lakes' Sydney Miller watches her putt on the eighth green in the Lakers' fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14.

Seventh grader Sophie Christianson came to the clubhouse with a final score of 173. She placed tied for 57th after shooting an 89 in Round 1 and an 84 in Round 2. Eighth-grader Jaycie Sliper rounded out the Lakers' scores with a 199 and an 85th-place finish. She completed Round 1 with a score of 99 and Round 2 with a final score of 100.

As the team came around the turn, they were down 15 strokes to Minnetonka. When the final ball hit the bottom of the cup, the Lakers found themselves five strokes out of a podium finish. Martin was hoping his team could sneak into the top three but was proud of the way his team battled until the end.

Detroit Lakes' Tatum Gatheridge with her second shot on the fifth hole in the Lakers' fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14.

“It was a great experience overall having the whole team down here instead of just one or two individuals, he said. “We all got to experience one last trip together for the year. They finished yesterday with a team score of 333 and today with 320 knocking 13 strokes off the score. The girls finished strong in the end and that’s all I could’ve asked for.”

Knoop grinned when thinking about all the shenanigans and fun the team got into in their final adventure of the 2023 season.

Detroit Lakes' Sophie Christianson watches her drive on the 18th hole in the Lakers' fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14.

“It made the whole experience a whole lot better,” she said. “It was great to bond with the team and compete one last time this season.”

Detroit Lakes had quite the season. Martin took a second to think about the perfect word to describe the year and suddenly, a light bulb went off in his head.

“I would have to say ‘successful’,” he said. “The Minnesota golf association had this team ranked 34th in the state at the end of May. Then we went on to win the section and knock off the two-time defending state champions Alexandria. It was a successful season and the best part about it is we bring everybody back.”

Detroit Lakes' Jaycie Sliper in her back swing on the first tee in the Lakers' fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 14.

The youth of the team is what excited Martin the most when thinking ahead to next season. Knoop and Syltie will return as senior leaders, and the rest of the team will be one year older with state championship experience in their bags.

“I can't wait to see the growth and development of all the players,” he said. “We are a deep team. It was a hard cut for that sixth spot this year. Jaycie earned her way onto the team. Going into next year, those fifth and sixth spots are going to be a battle. Also, we are bringing everybody back from this state team. Everyone is going to work hard this summer and I can’t wait to see what the 2024 season has in store.”

CLASS AAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM SCORES- 1- Maple Grove 625, 2- Wayzata 635, 3- Minnetonka 648, 4- Detroit Lakes 653, 5- Lakeville South 675, 6- Elk River 679, 7- East Ridge 699, 8- Mahtomedi 701

CLASS AAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Reese McCauley (Simley) 136 (68, 68), 2nd- Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) 138 (66, 72), T-3rd- Amelia Morton (Maple Grove) 145 (74, 71), T-3rd- Jovie Ordal (Lakeville South) 145 (73, 72), 5th- Ava Hanneman (Orono) 147 (74, 73), 6th- Saachi Deshmukh (Wayzata) 148 (75, 73), 7th- Emerson Garlie (Northfield) 150 (76, 74), 8th- Nicole Reineke (Chaska) 151 (74, 77), 9th- Lily Vincelli (Cretin-Derham Hall) 152 (79, 73), T-10th- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 153 (76, 77), T-10th Hanna Boraas (Alexandria) 153 (76, 77), T-10th- Kieley Hanson (Minnetonka) 153 (80, 73)