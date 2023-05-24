99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls golf: Lakers outshine opponents at only home meet with first-place finish

Five Lakers secure top ten finishes as Detroit Lakes continued its stellar stretch of golf at Detroit Country Club on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes girls golf team
The Detroit Lakes girls golf team after its first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite at Detroit Country Club on Tuesday, May 23.
Contributed / Dustin Martin
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 3:19 PM

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes girls golf head coach Dustin Martin credited Detroit Country Club’s superintendent Zachary Foltz for having the course in near-perfect condition as the Lakers hosted the Detroit Lakes Invite on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes fended off the invading opponents on its way to a first-place finish in the Lakers' only home meet of the year. Detroit Lakes ended the day with 312 team points, beating out second-place Pequot Lakes by 19 strokes. The Lakers JV team finished sixth with 385 team points.

Hanna Knoop completed her round as co-leader with Pequot Lakes’s Genevieve Birkeland with a final score of 75. Laura Syltie took third with a final score of 78. Knoop and Syltie are the two eldest members of the team. The two juniors have stepped into important leadership roles to help guide a younger Lakers team.

Hanna Knoop 2.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop with her drive on the 7th tee in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They have been huge,” Martin said. “There was a big void in our team graduating Mckenna Mallow last year. She was our captain and leader but Hanna and Laura have picked up where she left off. We have a lot of younger kids and everything has been going well. They keep everybody level and moving forward.”

Sydney Miller was the third Detroit Lakes golfer to break 80. She shot a 79 after 18 holes to secure a fourth-place finish. Tatum Gatheridge was the fourth Laker to place in the top five with a final score of 80 to place fifth. Sophie Christianson ended her round tied for 10th with a final score of 86. Jayce Sliper shot her way into 19th place with a final score of 92.

Laura Syltie.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Laura Syltie puts it onto the green in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The JV squad had a nice outing finishing sixth out of the seven teams. Maddie McDougall and Mya Boeke tied for 15th with a final score of 91. Isabella Seuntjens finished with a score of 100 and a 29th-place finish. Ava Klemm tied for 32nd shooting 103. Adysen Witkowski completed her round with a 109 and share of 36th place. Becca Hunter shot a 112 to place 38th and Addison Ramsey ended the day in 39th with a score of 113.

Detroit Lakes has been playing well over the past week. The Lakers grabbed their 13th straight Mid-Conference title on May 15 and are coming off a second-place performance at a two-day tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Martin was happy with how his team finished against some of the best competition in Minnesota.

“We went down last weekend to a 22-team tournament at Bunker Hills which is the host of the state course. It is probably a deeper field than the Class AAA state tournament is because you have all classes there. We finished second to Maple Grove which is the best team in the state. I was happy with how the girls played.”

Sydney Miller.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Sydney Miller in her after swing on the 10th tee box in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With the section tournament looming closer, Martin believes his team has a good chance of taking the top spot.

“I expected that we would have a good team,” he said. “One of our goals was to give ourselves a chance to win the section title and get the whole team to state. At this time, I like where we are at, and next week we are going to give it our best shot.”

DETROIT LAKES INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 312, 2- Pequot Lakes 331, 3- Moorhead 347, 4- Bemidji 380, 5- Grand Rapids 383, 6- Detroit Lakes JV 385, 7- Staples-Motley 400

DETROIT LAKES INVITE TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- T-1st- Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 75, T-1st- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 75, 3rd- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 78, 4th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 79, 5th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 80, 6th- Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 82, T-7th- Madison Hanson (Moorhead) 84, T-7th- Taylor Hagen (Moorhead) 84, 9th- Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 85, T-10th- Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 86, T-10th- Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 86

Tatum Gatheridge.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Tate Gatheridge with her second shot on the 11th hole in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Sophie Christianson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Sophie Christianson tees it off on the 10th tee box in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jayce Sliper.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jayce Sliper attempts a hard chip onto the 15th hole green in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
