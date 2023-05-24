Girls golf: Lakers outshine opponents at only home meet with first-place finish

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes girls golf head coach Dustin Martin credited Detroit Country Club’s superintendent Zachary Foltz for having the course in near-perfect condition as the Lakers hosted the Detroit Lakes Invite on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes fended off the invading opponents on its way to a first-place finish in the Lakers' only home meet of the year. Detroit Lakes ended the day with 312 team points, beating out second-place Pequot Lakes by 19 strokes. The Lakers JV team finished sixth with 385 team points.

Hanna Knoop completed her round as co-leader with Pequot Lakes’s Genevieve Birkeland with a final score of 75. Laura Syltie took third with a final score of 78. Knoop and Syltie are the two eldest members of the team. The two juniors have stepped into important leadership roles to help guide a younger Lakers team.

Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop with her drive on the 7th tee in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They have been huge,” Martin said. “There was a big void in our team graduating Mckenna Mallow last year. She was our captain and leader but Hanna and Laura have picked up where she left off. We have a lot of younger kids and everything has been going well. They keep everybody level and moving forward.”

Sydney Miller was the third Detroit Lakes golfer to break 80. She shot a 79 after 18 holes to secure a fourth-place finish. Tatum Gatheridge was the fourth Laker to place in the top five with a final score of 80 to place fifth. Sophie Christianson ended her round tied for 10th with a final score of 86. Jayce Sliper shot her way into 19th place with a final score of 92.

Detroit Lakes' Laura Syltie puts it onto the green in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The JV squad had a nice outing finishing sixth out of the seven teams. Maddie McDougall and Mya Boeke tied for 15th with a final score of 91. Isabella Seuntjens finished with a score of 100 and a 29th-place finish. Ava Klemm tied for 32nd shooting 103. Adysen Witkowski completed her round with a 109 and share of 36th place. Becca Hunter shot a 112 to place 38th and Addison Ramsey ended the day in 39th with a score of 113.

Detroit Lakes has been playing well over the past week. The Lakers grabbed their 13th straight Mid-Conference title on May 15 and are coming off a second-place performance at a two-day tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course. Martin was happy with how his team finished against some of the best competition in Minnesota.

“We went down last weekend to a 22-team tournament at Bunker Hills which is the host of the state course. It is probably a deeper field than the Class AAA state tournament is because you have all classes there. We finished second to Maple Grove which is the best team in the state. I was happy with how the girls played.”

Detroit Lakes' Sydney Miller in her after swing on the 10th tee box in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With the section tournament looming closer, Martin believes his team has a good chance of taking the top spot.

“I expected that we would have a good team,” he said. “One of our goals was to give ourselves a chance to win the section title and get the whole team to state. At this time, I like where we are at, and next week we are going to give it our best shot.”

DETROIT LAKES INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 312, 2- Pequot Lakes 331, 3- Moorhead 347, 4- Bemidji 380, 5- Grand Rapids 383, 6- Detroit Lakes JV 385, 7- Staples-Motley 400

DETROIT LAKES INVITE TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- T-1st- Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 75, T-1st- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 75, 3rd- Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 78, 4th- Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 79, 5th- Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 80, 6th- Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 82, T-7th- Madison Hanson (Moorhead) 84, T-7th- Taylor Hagen (Moorhead) 84, 9th- Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 85, T-10th- Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 86, T-10th- Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 86

Detroit Lakes' Tate Gatheridge with her second shot on the 11th hole in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Sophie Christianson tees it off on the 10th tee box in the Lakers' first-place finish at the Detroit Lakes Invite held at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, May 23. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune