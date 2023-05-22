99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls golf: Lakers swing into 2nd place at 2023 Minnesota Girls Tri-State Preview Invitational

The Detroit Lakes girls golf team finished top three on both days of the Tri-State Preview Invitational on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 11:33 AM

MINNEAPOLIS – After two long days at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Minneapolis, the Detroit Lakes girls golf team secured a silver medal finish in a 20-team field at the 2023 Minnesota Girls Tri-State Preview Invitational on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

The Lakers sailed to a second-place finish with a team score of 654. They finished 23 strokes behind the gold medal winners in Maple Grove.

Hanna Knoop led the way for Detroit Lakes shooting a combined 156 (82, 74) after both days and securing a seventh-place finish. Laura Syltie finished tied for 12th with a final score of 160 (76, 84). Sophie Christianson completed her round with a final score of 169 (86, 83) and tied for 29th.

Sydney Miller shot 174 (84, 90) after 36 holes of golf to place 37th. Tatum Gatheridge wasn’t too far behind with a combined score of 177 (92, 85) and tied for 39th. Jaycie Sliper rounded out the Lakers team with a final score of 187 (93, 94) to finish tied for 62nd.

MINNESOTA GIRLS TRI-STATE PREVIEW INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1- Maple Grove 631, 2- Detroit Lakes 654, 3- Minnetonka 657, 4- Alexandria 658, 5- Edina 663, 6- Legacy Christian Academy, 7- East Ridge 683, 8- Eastview 684, 9- Chaska 685, 10- Benilde-St. Margaret’s 713, T-11- Northfield 715, T-11- Jordan 715, 13- Lac Qui Parle Valley 716, 14- Albany 725, T-15- Chanhassen 736, T-15- Southwest Christian 736, 17- Orono 738, 18- Stillwater 774, 19- Lakeville North 788, 20- Hastings 837

MINNESOTA GIRLS TRI-STATE PREVIEW INVITE TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 145 (71, 74), 2nd- Selena (Siyu) Wu (Minnetonka) 150 (74, 76), T-3rd- Nicole Reineke (Chaska) 151 (76, 75), T-3rd- Ava Hanneman (Orono) 151 (79, 72), 5th- Annika Hendrickson (Maple Grove) 152 (78, 74), 6th- Victoria Woytassek (Jordan) 153 (75, 78), 7th- Hanna Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 156 (82, 74), T-8th- Amelia Morton (Maple Grove) 157 (86, 71), T-8th- Kate Burke (Edina) 157 (81, 76), 10th- Emerson Garlie (Northfield) 158 (80, 78)

