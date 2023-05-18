Girls golf: Lakers take 3rd at 14-team Classic Invitational at Madden’s Golf Club

BRAINERD – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team scored an impressive third-place finish at the large 14-team Classic Invitational held at the well-known Madden’s Golf Club on Wednesday, May 17.

The Lakers scored a team total of 349, trailing only first-place Elk River at 338 and Brainerd at 340. Pequot Lakes (354) and Moorhead (372) rounded out the top five teams. Elk River placed three golfers in the top six finishers in dominating fashion.

Brainerd senior Izzy Olson was the medalist on the day with a 78, and she was followed one stroke back at 79 by Elk River senior Avery O’Donnell. Laker junior Hannah Knoop finished third with an 82; sophomore Genevieve Birkeland of Pequot Lakes took fourth with an 83; and junior Lauren Kammann of Elk River completed the top five with an 84.

Laker junior Laura Syltie finished just outside of the top 10 in 11th place with an 87, and sophomore Sydney Miller trailed her by only one place on the leaderboard to grab 13th with a round of 89. The rest of the Detroit Lakes team included seventh grader Sophie Christianson in 17th place with a 91, freshman Tatum Gatheridge in a tie for 17th with Christianson at 91, and eighth grader Mya Boeke in 26th with 95. All the Laker golfers scored in the top 30% of the field.

THE CLASSIC INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES: 1- Elk River 338, 2- Brainerd 340, 3- Detroit Lakes 349, 4- Pequot Lakes 354, 5- Moorhead 372, 6- Buffalo 379, 7- Minnewaska Area 382, 8- Bemidji 386, 9- Community Christian 4-17, 10- St. Cloud Crush 423, 11- Grand Rapids 427, 11- Litchfield 427, 13- Watertown-Mayer 435, 14- Pierz 439

THE CLASSIC INVITATIONAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: 1st Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 78, 2nd Avery O’Donnell (Elk River) 79, 3rd Hannah Knoop (Detroit Lakes) 82, 4th Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 83, 5th Lauren Kammann (Elk River) 84, 6th Annika DeBoer (Minnewaska Area) 85, 6th Lexi O’Donnell (Elk River) 85, 6th Marcella Timmons 85, 6th Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 85, 10th Sophia Karsnia (Brainerd) 86, 11th Laura Syltie (Detroit Lakes) 87, 13th Sydney Miller (Detroit Lakes) 89, 17th Sophie Christianson (Detroit Lakes) 91, 17th Tatum Gatheridge (Detroit Lakes) 91, 26th Mya Boeke (Detroit Lakes) 95