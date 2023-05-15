Girls golf: Lakers take the bronze medal at Pre-Section 8AAA Tournament

COLD SPRING – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team took its talents to Rich Spring Golf Club and competed against the other schools in Section 8AAA for a pre-section tournament on Friday.

The Lakers secured three top-15 finishers to help place them in third with 355 team points. Detroit Lakes’ top finisher was senior McKenna Mallow who finished tied in eighth place with a final score of 85.

Sophomore Hanna Knoop completed her round with a final score of 87 to grab an 11th-place finish. She was one stroke off of 10th place. Sophomore Laura Syltie ended the day with a final score of 89 and tied for 12th. Freshman Sydney Miller finished tied in 22nd with a score of 94. Seventh grader Jaycie Sliper shot a 108 and placed tied for 50th and seventh grader Mya Boeke placed 62nd with a final score of 117.

PRE-SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 316, 2- Brainerd 339, 3- Detroit Lakes 355, 4- Bemidji 377, 5- St. Cloud Crush 379, 6- Moorhead 382, 7- Becker 383, 8- Willmar 390, 9- Buffalo 395 10- Sartell 400, 11- Rocori 455, 12- Sauk Rapids-Rice 492

PRE-SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 74, 2nd- Cora Larson (Alexandria) 76, 3- Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 80, T-4th- Aisling O’Connor (Alexandria) 83, T-4th- Lauren Robrovich (Alexandria) 83, T-4th- Kessa Mara (Willmar) 83, 7th- Sophia Karsnia (Brainerd) 84, T-8th- McKenna Mallow (Detroit Lakes) 85, T-8th- Tatum Offerdahl (Bemidji) 85, 10th- Katie Foley (Brainerd) 86