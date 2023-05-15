Girls golf: Lakers take the bronze medal at Pre-Section 8AAA Tournament
Three girls for the Detroit Lakes golf team finished in the top 15 to help their team finish near the top of the leaders on Friday.
COLD SPRING – The Detroit Lakes girls golf team took its talents to Rich Spring Golf Club and competed against the other schools in Section 8AAA for a pre-section tournament on Friday.
The Lakers secured three top-15 finishers to help place them in third with 355 team points. Detroit Lakes’ top finisher was senior McKenna Mallow who finished tied in eighth place with a final score of 85.
Sophomore Hanna Knoop completed her round with a final score of 87 to grab an 11th-place finish. She was one stroke off of 10th place. Sophomore Laura Syltie ended the day with a final score of 89 and tied for 12th. Freshman Sydney Miller finished tied in 22nd with a score of 94. Seventh grader Jaycie Sliper shot a 108 and placed tied for 50th and seventh grader Mya Boeke placed 62nd with a final score of 117.
PRE-SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TEAM SCORES- 1- Alexandria 316, 2- Brainerd 339, 3- Detroit Lakes 355, 4- Bemidji 377, 5- St. Cloud Crush 379, 6- Moorhead 382, 7- Becker 383, 8- Willmar 390, 9- Buffalo 395 10- Sartell 400, 11- Rocori 455, 12- Sauk Rapids-Rice 492
PRE-SECTION 8AAA TOURNAMENT TOP TEN INDIVIDUAL SCORES- 1st- Hannah Boraas (Alexandria) 74, 2nd- Cora Larson (Alexandria) 76, 3- Izzy Olson (Brainerd) 80, T-4th- Aisling O’Connor (Alexandria) 83, T-4th- Lauren Robrovich (Alexandria) 83, T-4th- Kessa Mara (Willmar) 83, 7th- Sophia Karsnia (Brainerd) 84, T-8th- McKenna Mallow (Detroit Lakes) 85, T-8th- Tatum Offerdahl (Bemidji) 85, 10th- Katie Foley (Brainerd) 86
