99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: Anderson makes 63 saves at East Grand Forks

Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson made 63 saves on Thursday in East Grand Forks.

GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 03, 2023 07:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAST GRAND FORKS – Detroit Lakes’ Talyn Anderson had another standout performance on Thursday.

The eighth-grade goalie stopped 63 shots in a 5-0 loss at East Grand Forks. Anderson was already named MN Girls’ Hockey Hub’s Top Performer for the week of Jan. 9-14.

For the Green Wave, three players recorded multi-point games. Kara Ellis had two goals and an assist. Blake Schultz had a two and two assists, while Maggey Plante had a pair of helpers.

DL 0 0 0 – 0

EGF 2 1 2 – 5

ADVERTISEMENT

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- EGF- Erin Wolf (Sophia Lukach, Laurel Kolstoe) 10:30; EGF- Kara Ellis (Maggey Plante, Blake Schultz) PPG, 11:48

SECOND PERIOD- EGF- Jaelyn Brenden (Jillian Fros, Megan Bergh) PPG, 1:32;

THIRD PERIOD- EGF- Schultz (Ellis, Plante) 0:31; EGF- Ellis (Schultz) 9:37

PENALTIES- DL- 10 minutes on 5 infractions; EGF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 63 saves, 5 goals allowed; EGF- Britlyn Rasmussen, W, 9 saves, 0 goals allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSHOCKEYGIRLS HOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers go even at Alexandria triangular
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split the Alexandria Triangular on Tuesday night.
February 03, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers knock off DGF, split triangular
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split the DGF triangular, picking up a big win over the host school.
February 02, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
2 Jacee Hauser IMG_0120.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers welcome senior captain back to the lineup after missing 11 games
Detroit Lakes' Jacee Hauser missed 11 games with a stress fracture in her foot. Her emotional return to the lineup on Tuesday elicited a reminder of the fragility of high school sports.
February 02, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado