Girls hockey: Anderson makes 63 saves at East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS – Detroit Lakes’ Talyn Anderson had another standout performance on Thursday.

The eighth-grade goalie stopped 63 shots in a 5-0 loss at East Grand Forks. Anderson was already named MN Girls’ Hockey Hub’s Top Performer for the week of Jan. 9-14.

For the Green Wave, three players recorded multi-point games. Kara Ellis had two goals and an assist. Blake Schultz had a two and two assists, while Maggey Plante had a pair of helpers.

DL 0 0 0 – 0

EGF 2 1 2 – 5

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- EGF- Erin Wolf (Sophia Lukach, Laurel Kolstoe) 10:30; EGF- Kara Ellis (Maggey Plante, Blake Schultz) PPG, 11:48

SECOND PERIOD- EGF- Jaelyn Brenden (Jillian Fros, Megan Bergh) PPG, 1:32;

THIRD PERIOD- EGF- Schultz (Ellis, Plante) 0:31; EGF- Ellis (Schultz) 9:37

PENALTIES- DL- 10 minutes on 5 infractions; EGF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 63 saves, 5 goals allowed; EGF- Britlyn Rasmussen, W, 9 saves, 0 goals allowed