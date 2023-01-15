Girls hockey: Anderson makes 68 saves in loss at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON – Talyn Anderson gave her team a chance to win.

Detroit Lakes’ (2-16) eighth-grade goaltender made 68 saves in a 4-1 loss in Hutchinson (7-8-1) on Saturday. The Lakers saw a slim second-period lead slip.

Detroit Lakes started the scoring under two minutes into the frame on an unassisted goal from Jaelynn Jensen. Hutchinson’s Kohle Fitterer, Isabella Berthiaume and Addison Longie responded with second-period goals to take a 3-1 lead. Ava Koenen scored early in the third for insurance.

The Lakers will make the trip to International Falls (0-13) on Thursday. Detroit Lakes won the first matchup 8-3 on Dec. 3.

DL 0 1 0 – 1

HHS 0 3 1 – 4

SCORING- SECOND PERIOD- DL- Jaelynn Jensen (unassisted) 1:41; HHS- Kohle Fitterer (Jolynn Hauan, Ava Pulkrabek) PPG, 3:22; HHS- Isabella Berthiaume (unassisted) 7:49; HHS- Addison Longie (Elle Schweim, Lily Docken) 10:50

THIRD PERIOD- HHS- Koenen (unassisted) 5:42

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; HHS- 2 minutes on 1 infraction