Sports | Prep
Girls hockey: Anderson makes 68 saves in loss at Hutchinson

Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Tayln Anderson made 68 saves in the Lakers' 4-1 loss at Hutchinson on Saturday.

Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 15, 2023 11:53 AM
HUTCHINSON – Talyn Anderson gave her team a chance to win.

Detroit Lakes’ (2-16) eighth-grade goaltender made 68 saves in a 4-1 loss in Hutchinson (7-8-1) on Saturday. The Lakers saw a slim second-period lead slip.

Detroit Lakes started the scoring under two minutes into the frame on an unassisted goal from Jaelynn Jensen. Hutchinson’s Kohle Fitterer, Isabella Berthiaume and Addison Longie responded with second-period goals to take a 3-1 lead. Ava Koenen scored early in the third for insurance.

The Lakers will make the trip to International Falls (0-13) on Thursday. Detroit Lakes won the first matchup 8-3 on Dec. 3.

DL 0 1 0 – 1

HHS 0 3 1 – 4

SCORING- SECOND PERIOD- DL- Jaelynn Jensen (unassisted) 1:41; HHS- Kohle Fitterer (Jolynn Hauan, Ava Pulkrabek) PPG, 3:22; HHS- Isabella Berthiaume (unassisted) 7:49; HHS- Addison Longie (Elle Schweim, Lily Docken) 10:50

THIRD PERIOD- HHS- Koenen (unassisted) 5:42

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; HHS- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 68 saves, 4 goals allowed; HHS- Kaiden Fitterer, W, 12 saves, 1 goal allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
