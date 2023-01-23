STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Girls hockey: Anderson voted MN Girls' Hockey Hub's Top Performer for Jan. 9-14

Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Talyn Anderson's 68-save performance won her the MN Girls' Hockey Hub's Top Performer for Jan. 9-14.

1 Talyn Anderson AD7C5583.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson looks for a shot in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
January 23, 2023
DETROIT LAKES – Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson has put forth a heck of a season for the Detroit Lakes girls hockey team. However, her best performance netted her a statewide honor.

In the Lakers’ 4-1 loss at Hutchinson on Jan. 14, Anderson made 68 saves on 72 shots. She was voted the MN Girls’ Hockey Hub’s top performer for the week of Jan. 9-14.

Anderson has started in all 19 of Detroit Lakes’ games this season. She made 775 saves so far in her first year as the starting goaltender. She picked up her third win of the season last Thursday in International Falls.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSHOCKEYGIRLS HOCKEY
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
