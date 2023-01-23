Girls hockey: Anderson voted MN Girls' Hockey Hub's Top Performer for Jan. 9-14

DETROIT LAKES – Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson has put forth a heck of a season for the Detroit Lakes girls hockey team. However, her best performance netted her a statewide honor.

In the Lakers’ 4-1 loss at Hutchinson on Jan. 14, Anderson made 68 saves on 72 shots. She was voted the MN Girls’ Hockey Hub’s top performer for the week of Jan. 9-14.

Anderson has started in all 19 of Detroit Lakes’ games this season. She made 775 saves so far in her first year as the starting goaltender. She picked up her third win of the season last Thursday in International Falls.

