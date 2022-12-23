Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.

GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
CROOKSTON – It was a tough night for the Detroit Lakes girls hockey team on Thursday.

Crookston handled the Lakers (2-10) 15-0 in a convincing performance. Reese Swanson and Emma LaPlante combined for seven goals for the Pirates. Swanson had a game-high five points, while Ashton Bailey had four assists.

Talyn Anderson stopped 51 shots in goal for the Lakers. Crookston’s Kailee Magsam made six saves.

Detroit Lakes heads to Blaine for a holiday tournament starting on Dec. 26.

DL- 0 0 0 – 0

CR- 4 7 4 – 15

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- CR- Reese Swanson (Kylie Clauson) 0:54; CR- Emma LaPlante (Ashton Bailey) 7:57; CR- Jenna Seaver (Bailey, Brynley Coleman) 11:15; CR- Parker Strand (Grace Fischer) 12:24

SECOND PERIOD- CR- Brekken Tull (Taylor Field) 0:10; CR- Coleman (Addison Fee, Joslyn Wallace) 3:10; CR- Paetyn Strand (Ava Martin, Emmi Trostad) 4:45;CR- Swanson (Fee, Clauson) 6:19; CR- Swanson (Fee, Coleman) 6:35; CR- LaPlante (Fischer, Morgan Nelson); CR- Field (Nelson) 7:25

THIRD PERIOD- CR- Swanson (Bailey, Coleman) PPG, 1:20; CR- Clauson (Swanson) 2:40; CR- Emmi Trostad (Martin, Bailey) 6:50; CR- LaPlante (Parker Strand) 9:45

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; CR- 0 minutes on 0 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 51 saves, 15 goals allowed; CR- Kailee Magsam, W, 6 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
