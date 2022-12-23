Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game

CROOKSTON – It was a tough night for the Detroit Lakes girls hockey team on Thursday.

Crookston handled the Lakers (2-10) 15-0 in a convincing performance. Reese Swanson and Emma LaPlante combined for seven goals for the Pirates. Swanson had a game-high five points, while Ashton Bailey had four assists.

Talyn Anderson stopped 51 shots in goal for the Lakers. Crookston’s Kailee Magsam made six saves.

Detroit Lakes heads to Blaine for a holiday tournament starting on Dec. 26.

DL- 0 0 0 – 0

CR- 4 7 4 – 15

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- CR- Reese Swanson (Kylie Clauson) 0:54; CR- Emma LaPlante (Ashton Bailey) 7:57; CR- Jenna Seaver (Bailey, Brynley Coleman) 11:15; CR- Parker Strand (Grace Fischer) 12:24

SECOND PERIOD- CR- Brekken Tull (Taylor Field) 0:10; CR- Coleman (Addison Fee, Joslyn Wallace) 3:10; CR- Paetyn Strand (Ava Martin, Emmi Trostad) 4:45;CR- Swanson (Fee, Clauson) 6:19; CR- Swanson (Fee, Coleman) 6:35; CR- LaPlante (Fischer, Morgan Nelson); CR- Field (Nelson) 7:25

THIRD PERIOD- CR- Swanson (Bailey, Coleman) PPG, 1:20; CR- Clauson (Swanson) 2:40; CR- Emmi Trostad (Martin, Bailey) 6:50; CR- LaPlante (Parker Strand) 9:45

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; CR- 0 minutes on 0 infractions