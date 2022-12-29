99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Girls hockey: Detroit Lakes falls to Waconia to end holiday tournament

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team fell to Waconia 7-0 in its final game in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 29, 2022 12:37 AM
BLAINE – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team ended its Herb Brooks Holiday Classic run on Wednesday.

The Lakers (2-13-0) fell to Waconia (3-9) 7-0 in their final game in the Silver Division at the Schwan’s Super Rink.

Waconia’s Ella Schlick and Kate Koschinska each scored twice. Mia Kelley, Isabella Wozniak and Annika Mielke each had multi-point games.

Detroit Lakes’ Talyn Anderson made 47 saves on 54 shots.

DL 0 0 0 – 0

WAC 4 2 1 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WAC- Ella Schluck (Peyton Thielman, Novia Schlough) 4:05; WAC- Schluck (unassisted) PPG, 6:50; WAC- Mia Kelley (Annika Mielka) 10:48; WAC- Gabrielle Clay (Kelley, Taylan Kamrath) 16:21

SECOND PERIOD- WAC- Mielke (unassisted) 3:10; WAC- Kate Koschinska (Isabella Wozniak) 6:00

THIRD PERIOD- WAC- Koschinska (Kamrath, Wozniak) PPG, 1:42

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; WAC- 0 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 47 saves, 7 goals allowed; WAC- Abigail Elvebak, W, 7 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
