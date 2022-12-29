Girls hockey: Detroit Lakes falls to Waconia to end holiday tournament

BLAINE – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team ended its Herb Brooks Holiday Classic run on Wednesday.

The Lakers (2-13-0) fell to Waconia (3-9) 7-0 in their final game in the Silver Division at the Schwan’s Super Rink.

Waconia’s Ella Schlick and Kate Koschinska each scored twice. Mia Kelley, Isabella Wozniak and Annika Mielke each had multi-point games.

Detroit Lakes’ Talyn Anderson made 47 saves on 54 shots.

DL 0 0 0 – 0

WAC 4 2 1 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- WAC- Ella Schluck (Peyton Thielman, Novia Schlough) 4:05; WAC- Schluck (unassisted) PPG, 6:50; WAC- Mia Kelley (Annika Mielka) 10:48; WAC- Gabrielle Clay (Kelley, Taylan Kamrath) 16:21

SECOND PERIOD- WAC- Mielke (unassisted) 3:10; WAC- Kate Koschinska (Isabella Wozniak) 6:00

THIRD PERIOD- WAC- Koschinska (Kamrath, Wozniak) PPG, 1:42

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; WAC- 0 infractions