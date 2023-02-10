Girls hockey: Green Wave nips Lakers, season ends in 8A quarterfinals
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team lost to East Grand Forks in the opening round of the Section 8A tournament.
EAST GRAND FORKS – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey season ended on Thursday night in the Section 8A quarterfinals.
Kara Ellis and Blake Schutlz combined for five goals in the Green Wave’s 8-0 the playoff win over the Lakers.
Ellis had a hat trick, while Schultz tallied two goals and one assist. Maggy Plante and Jaelyn Brenden each had multi-point games.
Talyn Anderson made 38 saves for the Lakers.
DL- 0 0 0 – 0
EGF 2 4 2 – 8
SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- EGF- Blake Schultz (Megan Bergh, Ava Kleinvatcher) 9:37; EGF- Schultz (Claire Beck, Maggey Plante) PPG, 13:24
SECOND PERIOD- EGF- Lauren Kolstoe (Jaelyn Brenden) 1:43; EGF- Kara Ellis (unassisted) 4:08; EGF- Ellis (Josaphine Nelson) 7:50; EGF- Brenden (Jillian Frost) 13:33
THIRD PERIOD- EGF- Ellis (Schultz, Plante) 0:21; EGF- Sophia Lukach unassisted) 11:32
PENALTIES- DL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; EGF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction
GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 38 saves, 0 goals allowed; EGF- Britlyn Rasmussen, W, 7 saves, 0 goals allowed