Girls hockey: Green Wave nips Lakers, season ends in 8A quarterfinals

EAST GRAND FORKS – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey season ended on Thursday night in the Section 8A quarterfinals.

Kara Ellis and Blake Schutlz combined for five goals in the Green Wave’s 8-0 the playoff win over the Lakers.

Ellis had a hat trick, while Schultz tallied two goals and one assist. Maggy Plante and Jaelyn Brenden each had multi-point games.

Talyn Anderson made 38 saves for the Lakers.

DL- 0 0 0 – 0

EGF 2 4 2 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- EGF- Blake Schultz (Megan Bergh, Ava Kleinvatcher) 9:37; EGF- Schultz (Claire Beck, Maggey Plante) PPG, 13:24

SECOND PERIOD- EGF- Lauren Kolstoe (Jaelyn Brenden) 1:43; EGF- Kara Ellis (unassisted) 4:08; EGF- Ellis (Josaphine Nelson) 7:50; EGF- Brenden (Jillian Frost) 13:33

THIRD PERIOD- EGF- Ellis (Schultz, Plante) 0:21; EGF- Sophia Lukach unassisted) 11:32

PENALTIES- DL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; EGF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 38 saves, 0 goals allowed; EGF- Britlyn Rasmussen, W, 7 saves, 0 goals allowed

