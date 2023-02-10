99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: Green Wave nips Lakers, season ends in 8A quarterfinals

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team lost to East Grand Forks in the opening round of the Section 8A tournament.

GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 10, 2023 01:21 PM
EAST GRAND FORKS – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey season ended on Thursday night in the Section 8A quarterfinals.

Kara Ellis and Blake Schutlz combined for five goals in the Green Wave’s 8-0 the playoff win over the Lakers.

Ellis had a hat trick, while Schultz tallied two goals and one assist. Maggy Plante and Jaelyn Brenden each had multi-point games.

Talyn Anderson made 38 saves for the Lakers.

DL- 0 0 0 – 0

EGF 2 4 2 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- EGF- Blake Schultz (Megan Bergh, Ava Kleinvatcher) 9:37; EGF- Schultz (Claire Beck, Maggey Plante) PPG, 13:24

SECOND PERIOD- EGF- Lauren Kolstoe (Jaelyn Brenden) 1:43; EGF- Kara Ellis (unassisted) 4:08; EGF- Ellis (Josaphine Nelson) 7:50; EGF- Brenden (Jillian Frost) 13:33

THIRD PERIOD- EGF- Ellis (Schultz, Plante) 0:21; EGF- Sophia Lukach unassisted) 11:32

PENALTIES- DL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions; EGF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 38 saves, 0 goals allowed; EGF- Britlyn Rasmussen, W, 7 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
