Girls hockey: Lakers avenge overtime loss behind Anderson's standout goaltending

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team avenged its Dec. 6 overtime loss against Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night.

Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson made 45 saves in goal to lead the Lakers (2-9) to a 3-2 win over the Storm (4-7). Anderson stopped 95.7% of the shots she faced to clinch Detroit Lakes’ second win of the season.

Kaydence Thorsteinson started the scoring early in the first period before Hanna Larson doubled the lead before the intermission. MBA cut the lead in half on Charli Erdahl’s second-period goal before Haley Stattleman’s tally early in the third proved to be the game-winning goal. The Storm scored in the final minute but couldn’t come up with an equalizer.

Larson and Thorsteinson each had multi-point games for Detroit Lakes. Thorsteinson leads the Lakers in points with six goals and three assists.

MBA 0 1 1 – 2

DL 2 0 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Kaydence Thorsteinson (Brynn Erickson, Hannah Larson) 4:18; DL- H. Larson (Ella Larson, Thorsteinson) 12:14

SECOND PERIOD- MBA- Charli Erdahl (unassisted) 0:53

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Haley Stattelman (unassisted) 1:44; MBA- Karlie Bruns (Kortney Sanasack) 16:16

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; MBA- 0 minutes on 0 infractions