Girls hockey: Lakers avenge overtime loss behind Anderson's standout goaltending

Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson made 45 saves in the Lakers' 3-2 win over Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night. The Lakers aveneged a 6-5 overtime loss against the Storm on Dec. 6.

1 Talyn Anderson AD7C4343.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson looks for the puck in the corner in a Nov. 18 game against Hastings. Anderson made 45 saves in the Lakers' 3-2 win over Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 21, 2022 11:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team avenged its Dec. 6 overtime loss against Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday night.

Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson made 45 saves in goal to lead the Lakers (2-9) to a 3-2 win over the Storm (4-7). Anderson stopped 95.7% of the shots she faced to clinch Detroit Lakes’ second win of the season.

Kaydence Thorsteinson started the scoring early in the first period before Hanna Larson doubled the lead before the intermission. MBA cut the lead in half on Charli Erdahl’s second-period goal before Haley Stattleman’s tally early in the third proved to be the game-winning goal. The Storm scored in the final minute but couldn’t come up with an equalizer.

Larson and Thorsteinson each had multi-point games for Detroit Lakes. Thorsteinson leads the Lakers in points with six goals and three assists.

MBA 0 1 1 – 2

DL 2 0 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Kaydence Thorsteinson (Brynn Erickson, Hannah Larson) 4:18; DL- H. Larson (Ella Larson, Thorsteinson) 12:14

SECOND PERIOD- MBA- Charli Erdahl (unassisted) 0:53

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Haley Stattelman (unassisted) 1:44; MBA- Karlie Bruns (Kortney Sanasack) 16:16

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; MBA- 0 minutes on 0 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, W, 45 saves, 2 goals allowed; MBA- Ava Breuer, L, 32 saves, 3 goals allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
