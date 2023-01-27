Girls hockey: Lakers fail to score against Breckenridge-Wahpeton

DETROIT LAKES- The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team was unable to avert a series sweep against Breckenridge-Wahpeton at Kent Freeman Arena on Thursday night.

The struggles continued for the Lakers as the Blades walked away with a 7-0 victory.

Detroit Lakes has now lost 18 games in the regular season and extended their losing streak to two.

BW scored two goals in the first and third periods and three in the second. The Blades held the Lakers to only 11 shots on goal.

Detroit Lakes committed six infractions for a total of 23 minutes in the penalty box.

BW 2 3 2- 7

DL 0 0 0- 0

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- BW- Alison Hoerer (Anabel Pausch) 13:18; BW- Anabel Pausch (Alison Hoerer) 15:53

SECOND PERIOD- BW- Reagan Wohlers (Holly Ovsak, Kennedy Schuler) 4:54; Kennedy Schuler (Holly Ovsak, Reagan Wohlers), PPG, 5:02; BW- Kennedy Schuler (Alison Hoerer, Reagan Wohlers) 15:40

THIRD PERIOD- BW- Reagan Wohlers 3:58; Kennedy Schuler (Reagan Wohlers) 10:01

GOALTENDING- BW- Kollie Schuler, W, 11 saves, 0 goals allowed; DL- Tayln Anderson, L, 49 saves, 7 goals allowed