Girls hockey: Lakers fall to North Shore, Anderson stops 73 shots

BLAINE – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team is in Blaine for the Herb Brooks Tournament this week.

The Lakers (2-12) fell to North Shore (2-7-1) on Tuesday despite a stellar goaltending performance. Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson stopped 73 shots in a 6-0 loss against the Storm.

North Shore’s Brooke Velchegg had two goals and an assist to lead the scoring. Libby Althaus, Reese Costley, Hope Ernest and Ella Peterson all scored for the storm.

Detroit Lakes fell to the University school of Milwaukee 6-0 on Monday afternoon. Charlotte Fetherston scored four times. London Chase and Tatum Cook also scored.

Detroit Lakes closes out its tournament against Waconia (2-9) on Wednesday morning.

DL 0 0 0 – 0

USM 2 3 1 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- USM- London Chase (Eileen Carey, Charlotte Fetherston) PPG, 5:41; USM- Fetherston (Tatum Cook, Chase) 7:35

SECOND PERIOD- USM- Fetherston (Carey) 4:00; USM- Cook (Fetherston) 8:30; USM- Fetherston (Carey) 11:21

THIRD PERIOD- USM- Fetherston (unassisted) 14:48

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; USM- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 30 saves, 0 goals allowed; USM- Molly Jex, W, 14 saves, 0 goals allowed

DL 0 0 0 – 0

NS 3 2 1 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NS- Brooke Velcheff (Lily Benvie) 2:24; NS- Ella Peterson (Lbby Althaus) 4:59; NS- Althaus (Velcheff) 15:39

SECOND PERIOD- NS- Velcheff (Kinsey Komarek) 3:09; NS- Hope Ernest (Komarek) 5:34

THIRD PERIOD- Reese Costley (Ernest) 16:27

PENALTIES- DL- 10 minutes on 5 infractions; NS- 0 Infractions