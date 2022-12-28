Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: Lakers fall to North Shore, Anderson stops 73 shots

Detroit Lakes dropped its first two games of the Herb Brooks Tournament in Blaine this week against North Shore and the University school of Milwaukee.

GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 28, 2022 01:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BLAINE – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team is in Blaine for the Herb Brooks Tournament this week.

The Lakers (2-12) fell to North Shore (2-7-1) on Tuesday despite a stellar goaltending performance. Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson stopped 73 shots in a 6-0 loss against the Storm.

North Shore’s Brooke Velchegg had two goals and an assist to lead the scoring. Libby Althaus, Reese Costley, Hope Ernest and Ella Peterson all scored for the storm.

Detroit Lakes fell to the University school of Milwaukee 6-0 on Monday afternoon. Charlotte Fetherston scored four times. London Chase and Tatum Cook also scored.

Detroit Lakes closes out its tournament against Waconia (2-9) on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

DL 0 0 0 – 0

USM 2 3 1 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- USM- London Chase (Eileen Carey, Charlotte Fetherston) PPG, 5:41; USM- Fetherston (Tatum Cook, Chase) 7:35

SECOND PERIOD- USM- Fetherston (Carey) 4:00; USM- Cook (Fetherston) 8:30; USM- Fetherston (Carey) 11:21

THIRD PERIOD- USM- Fetherston (unassisted) 14:48

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; USM- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 30 saves, 0 goals allowed; USM- Molly Jex, W, 14 saves, 0 goals allowed

DL 0 0 0 – 0

NS 3 2 1 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NS- Brooke Velcheff (Lily Benvie) 2:24; NS- Ella Peterson (Lbby Althaus) 4:59; NS- Althaus (Velcheff) 15:39

SECOND PERIOD- NS- Velcheff (Kinsey Komarek) 3:09; NS- Hope Ernest (Komarek) 5:34

THIRD PERIOD- Reese Costley (Ernest) 16:27

PENALTIES- DL- 10 minutes on 5 infractions; NS- 0 Infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Anderson, L, 73 saves, 6 goals allowed; NS- Harper Powell, W, 10 saves, 0 goals allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYHOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 24, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado