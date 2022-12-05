Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: Lakers get first win of the season in rout of International Falls

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team got its first win of the season with an 8-3 victory over International Falls.

1 Aspen Rohde AD7C4553.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Aspen Rhode carries the puck in the Lakers' Nov. 18, 2022 game against Hastings. Rhode scored twice on Saturday in a win over International Falls.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 05, 2022 02:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team got the monkey off its back with its first win of the season on Saturday.

The Lakers (1-6) beat International Falls (0-6) 8-3 at the Kent Freeman Arena. Detroit Lakes potted four girls in the first period on its way to victory.

Hannah Larson and Aspen Rhode scored 14 seconds into the game before Haley Stattelman made it 3-0 less than two minutes later. Kaydence Thorsteinson added another goal midway through the first period.

Rhode scored her second goal of the game to start the second period before Thorsteinson lit the lamp for a second time to make it 5-0. Larson also got her second tally of the afternoon before the third period. Stattelman scored her second of the game late in the third period to cap off the win.

Talyn Anderson earned her first win of her varsity career in net. She made 21 saves on 24 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

IF 0 1 2 – 3

DL 4 3 1 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Hannah Larson (Kaydence Thorsteinson) 0:07; DL- Aspen Rhode (unassisted) 0:14; DL- Haley Stattelman (Morgan Kvebak) 2:01; DL- Thorsteinson (Jaelynn Jensen, Stattelman) 10:14

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Rhode (Thorsteinson, Larson) 3:03; DL-Thorsteinson (Larson) SHG, 4:47; DL- Larson (Kylie Boles) 13:32; IF- Taylor Burns (Tirzah Carradice, Brenna Crosby) 15:22

THIRD PERIOD- IF- Bailey Herberg (Burns) 3:03; IF- Lola Wade (unassisted) 8:40; DL- Statteman (unassisted) 14:55

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; IF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, W, 21 saves, 3 goals allowed; IF- Mara Pelland, L, 19 saves, 8 goals allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYHOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado