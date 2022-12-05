Girls hockey: Lakers get first win of the season in rout of International Falls

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team got the monkey off its back with its first win of the season on Saturday.

The Lakers (1-6) beat International Falls (0-6) 8-3 at the Kent Freeman Arena. Detroit Lakes potted four girls in the first period on its way to victory.

Hannah Larson and Aspen Rhode scored 14 seconds into the game before Haley Stattelman made it 3-0 less than two minutes later. Kaydence Thorsteinson added another goal midway through the first period.

Rhode scored her second goal of the game to start the second period before Thorsteinson lit the lamp for a second time to make it 5-0. Larson also got her second tally of the afternoon before the third period. Stattelman scored her second of the game late in the third period to cap off the win.

Talyn Anderson earned her first win of her varsity career in net. She made 21 saves on 24 shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

IF 0 1 2 – 3

DL 4 3 1 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Hannah Larson (Kaydence Thorsteinson) 0:07; DL- Aspen Rhode (unassisted) 0:14; DL- Haley Stattelman (Morgan Kvebak) 2:01; DL- Thorsteinson (Jaelynn Jensen, Stattelman) 10:14

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Rhode (Thorsteinson, Larson) 3:03; DL-Thorsteinson (Larson) SHG, 4:47; DL- Larson (Kylie Boles) 13:32; IF- Taylor Burns (Tirzah Carradice, Brenna Crosby) 15:22

THIRD PERIOD- IF- Bailey Herberg (Burns) 3:03; IF- Lola Wade (unassisted) 8:40; DL- Statteman (unassisted) 14:55

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; IF- 2 minutes on 1 infraction