STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: Lightning sweep season series over Lakers

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team fell to the Northern Lakes Lightning on Tuesday night.

GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Girls Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 25, 2023 12:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team battled Northern Lakes for the second time this month on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (3-17) lost 9-1 to the Lightning (5-14) behind a five-point from Rose Aldridge.

Aldridge was one of six Northern Lakes players to record multiple points. She tallied three goals and two assists. Ava Merta had a goal and three assists. Maya Christensen, Jasym German, Emma Mueller, Corah Meschke and Kambria Thompson all scored as well.

Aspen Rohde was the Lakers’ lone goal scorer in the third period. She was assisted by Kaydence Thorsteinson.

DL 0 0 1 – 1

ADVERTISEMENT

NL 6 1 2 – 9

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NL- Ava Merta (Rose Aldrige, Isabella Lee) 2:58; NL- Aldrige (Merta, Jerrett Tietz) 3:13; NL- Kambria Thompson (Myah Reuper, Brooklyn Diederich) 4:29; NL- Jasmyn German (Aldrige, Merta) 5:58; NL- Aldridge (Merta) 10:39; NL- Aldridge (Lee, German) 14:12

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Corah Meschke (Jenna Stoerzinger) 11:11

THIRD PERIOD- NL- Emma Mueller (Stoerzinger) 0:55; DL- Aspen Rohde (Kaydence Thorsteinson) PPG, 5:50; NL- Maya Christenstsen (Regan Olson, Natalie Stueven) 14:26

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 28 saves, 0 goals allowed; NL- Sarah Marhoney, L, 23 saves, 1 goal allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSGIRLS HOCKEYHOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
GIRLS BASKETBALL.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Detroit Lakes' big second half leads to rout of St. Cloud
A dominating second-half effort propelled the Detroit Lakes girls basketball team to a big win over St. Cloud on Tuesday night.
January 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Zane Roberts AD7C1360.JPG
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers wrap up home dual season against Spuds
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in its final home dual of the regular season against Moorhead on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Brandton Marsh Grayson GroveAD7C1826.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Late half runs the difference, Alexandria a step faster than Detroit Lakes
Alexandria went on two big runs at the end of each half in a 73-51 win over Detroit Lakes at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
January 24, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Lucht 12.jpg
Prep
Minnesota youth hockey coach suffers life-altering injury at work; community rallies
Todd Lucht spent nine days in regions in St. Paul and underwent two surgeries in that time.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman