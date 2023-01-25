Girls hockey: Lightning sweep season series over Lakers

BREEZY POINT – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team battled Northern Lakes for the second time this month on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (3-17) lost 9-1 to the Lightning (5-14) behind a five-point from Rose Aldridge.

Aldridge was one of six Northern Lakes players to record multiple points. She tallied three goals and two assists. Ava Merta had a goal and three assists. Maya Christensen, Jasym German, Emma Mueller, Corah Meschke and Kambria Thompson all scored as well.

Aspen Rohde was the Lakers’ lone goal scorer in the third period. She was assisted by Kaydence Thorsteinson.

DL 0 0 1 – 1

ADVERTISEMENT

NL 6 1 2 – 9

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NL- Ava Merta (Rose Aldrige, Isabella Lee) 2:58; NL- Aldrige (Merta, Jerrett Tietz) 3:13; NL- Kambria Thompson (Myah Reuper, Brooklyn Diederich) 4:29; NL- Jasmyn German (Aldrige, Merta) 5:58; NL- Aldridge (Merta) 10:39; NL- Aldridge (Lee, German) 14:12

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Corah Meschke (Jenna Stoerzinger) 11:11

THIRD PERIOD- NL- Emma Mueller (Stoerzinger) 0:55; DL- Aspen Rohde (Kaydence Thorsteinson) PPG, 5:50; NL- Maya Christenstsen (Regan Olson, Natalie Stueven) 14:26

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 28 saves, 0 goals allowed; NL- Sarah Marhoney, L, 23 saves, 1 goal allowed