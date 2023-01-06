Girls hockey: Lightning trip up Lakers in first home action since holiday tournament

DETROIT LAKES – A six-goal first period was enough for the Northern Lakes girls hockey team to pick up their second win of the season on Thursday night.

The Lightning beat Detroit Lakes 9-1 at the Kent Freeman Arena behind a big night from Rose Aldrige. She had three goals and two assists to lead Northern Lakes in scoring. Isabella Lee had a goal and two assists, while eight other players found the scoresheet.

Detroit Lakes’ lone goal came in the second period on the power play. Kylie Boles scores her first career varsity goal with assists from Stormy Maaninga and Haley Stattelman.

Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson made 49 saves in goal. Northern Lakes’ Rebekah Deemer made 13 saves for the Lightning in the win.

Keep an eye out for a feature in the next edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune for a feature on the Lakers’ three seniors, Rhett Zima, Morgan Kvebak and Ivy Geffre. Check out more scenes from Thursday’s action below.

1 / 7: Detroit Lakes' Ella Larson fights for the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. 2 / 7: Detroit Lakes' Haley Stattelman carries the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. 3 / 7: Detroit Lakes' Hannah Larson skates in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. 4 / 7: Detroit Lakes' aydence Thorsteinson looks for the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. 5 / 7: Detroit Lakes' Stormy Maaninga carries the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. 6 / 7: Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson looks for a shot in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. 7 / 7: Detroit Lakes' Aspen Rohde backhands the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.

NL- 6 2 1 – 8

DL- 0 1 0 – 1

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Jaden Wodarz) PPG, 4:08; NL- Geselle McLaughlin (unassisted) 4:20; NL- Myah Rueper (Kambria Thompson) 9:38; NL- Klana Landt (Corah Meschke) 11:28; NL- Lee (Rose Aldridge) 11:39; NL- Aldridge (Lee) 14:23

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Aldridge (unassisted) PPG, 7:43; DL- Kylie Boles (Stormy Maaninga, Haley Stattelman) PPG, 8:24; NL- Aldridge (unassisted) PPG, 10:09

THIRD PERIOD- NL- Brooklyn Diederich (Regan Olson) PPG, 2:48

PENALTIES- DL- 28 minutes on 10 infractions; NL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions