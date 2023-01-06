99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls hockey: Lightning trip up Lakers in first home action since holiday tournament

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a 9-1 loss at the hands of Northern Lakes on Thursday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.

1 Brynn Erickson AD7C5354.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Brynn Erickson controls the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 06, 2023 12:03 AM
DETROIT LAKES – A six-goal first period was enough for the Northern Lakes girls hockey team to pick up their second win of the season on Thursday night.

The Lightning beat Detroit Lakes 9-1 at the Kent Freeman Arena behind a big night from Rose Aldrige. She had three goals and two assists to lead Northern Lakes in scoring. Isabella Lee had a goal and two assists, while eight other players found the scoresheet.

Detroit Lakes’ lone goal came in the second period on the power play. Kylie Boles scores her first career varsity goal with assists from Stormy Maaninga and Haley Stattelman.

Eighth-grader Talyn Anderson made 49 saves in goal. Northern Lakes’ Rebekah Deemer made 13 saves for the Lightning in the win.

Keep an eye out for a feature in the next edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune for a feature on the Lakers’ three seniors, Rhett Zima, Morgan Kvebak and Ivy Geffre. Check out more scenes from Thursday’s action below.

1 Ella Larson AD7C5598.JPG
1/7: Detroit Lakes' Ella Larson fights for the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
1 Haley Stattelman AD7C5307.JPG
2/7: Detroit Lakes' Haley Stattelman carries the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
1 Hannah Larson AD7C5190.JPG
3/7: Detroit Lakes' Hannah Larson skates in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
1 Kaydence Thorsteinson AD7C5347.JPG
4/7: Detroit Lakes' aydence Thorsteinson looks for the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
1 Stormy Maaninga AD7C5341.JPG
5/7: Detroit Lakes' Stormy Maaninga carries the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
1 Talyn Anderson AD7C5583.JPG
6/7: Detroit Lakes' Talyn Anderson looks for a shot in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
1 Aspen Rohde AD7C5279.JPG
7/7: Detroit Lakes' Aspen Rohde backhands the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.

NL- 6 2 1 – 8

DL- 0 1 0 – 1

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NL-Ava Merta (Isabella Lee, Jaden Wodarz) PPG, 4:08; NL- Geselle McLaughlin (unassisted) 4:20; NL- Myah Rueper (Kambria Thompson) 9:38; NL- Klana Landt (Corah Meschke) 11:28; NL- Lee (Rose Aldridge) 11:39; NL- Aldridge (Lee) 14:23

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Aldridge (unassisted) PPG, 7:43; DL- Kylie Boles (Stormy Maaninga, Haley Stattelman) PPG, 8:24; NL- Aldridge (unassisted) PPG, 10:09

THIRD PERIOD- NL- Brooklyn Diederich (Regan Olson) PPG, 2:48

PENALTIES- DL- 28 minutes on 10 infractions; NL- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 49 saves, 9 goals allowed; NL- Rebekah Deemer, W, 13 saves, 1 gal allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
