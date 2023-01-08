Girls hockey: North Shore clips Detroit Lakes

TWO HARBORS – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team made a trip to the Duluth area on Saturday for a game against North Shore.

The Lakers (2-15) fell to the Storm (4-9-1) 7-1. Kinsey Komarek, Libby Althaus, Reese Costley and Lily Benvie scored first-period goals to lift North Shore to its fourth win of the season.

Kylie Boles scored her second goal of the season to start the third period. She’s scored in each of the last two games. Haley Stattelman and Kaydence Thorsteinson picked up assists on the play.

Talyn Anderson stopped 23 shots in net for the Lakers.

DL 0 0 1 – 1

NS 4 1 2 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NS- Kinsey Komarek (Katie Carpenter, Hope Ernest) 4:56; NS- Libby Althaus (unassisted) NS- Reese Costley (Sierra Gaetz, Lily Benvie) 10:16; NS- Benvie (Ella Peterson) 16:01

SECOND PERIOD- NS- Ernest (unassisted) SHG, 13:58

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Kylie Boles (Kaydence Thorsteinson, Haley Stattelman) 13:12; NS- Ernest (Marlee Hogenson, Komarek) 13:31; NS- Berkeley Hoff (Hogenson, Costley)

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; NS- 8 minutes on 4 infractions