99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls hockey: North Shore clips Detroit Lakes

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team fell to North Shore 7-1 on Saturday afternoon.

1 Kaydence Thorsteinson AD7C5347.JPG
Detroit Lakes' aydence Thorsteinson looks for the puck in the Lakers' 9-1 loss against Northern Lakes on Jan. 5, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 08, 2023 02:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

TWO HARBORS – The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team made a trip to the Duluth area on Saturday for a game against North Shore.

The Lakers (2-15) fell to the Storm (4-9-1) 7-1. Kinsey Komarek, Libby Althaus, Reese Costley and Lily Benvie scored first-period goals to lift North Shore to its fourth win of the season.

Kylie Boles scored her second goal of the season to start the third period. She’s scored in each of the last two games. Haley Stattelman and Kaydence Thorsteinson picked up assists on the play.

Talyn Anderson stopped 23 shots in net for the Lakers.

DL 0 0 1 – 1

NS 4 1 2 – 7

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- NS- Kinsey Komarek (Katie Carpenter, Hope Ernest) 4:56; NS- Libby Althaus (unassisted) NS- Reese Costley (Sierra Gaetz, Lily Benvie) 10:16; NS- Benvie (Ella Peterson) 16:01

SECOND PERIOD- NS- Ernest (unassisted) SHG, 13:58

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Kylie Boles (Kaydence Thorsteinson, Haley Stattelman) 13:12; NS- Ernest (Marlee Hogenson, Komarek) 13:31; NS- Berkeley Hoff (Hogenson, Costley)

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; NS- 8 minutes on 4 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Talyn Anderson, L, 23 saves, 7 goals allowed; NS- Harper Powell, W, 6 saves, 1 goal allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSHOCKEYGIRLS HOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
Laker Dance Team Alexandria.jpg
Prep
Dance team: Lakers claim jazz gold in Alexandria
The Laker Dance Team won first place in the varsity and junior varsity jazz competitions on Saturday in Alexandria.
January 08, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Ethan Carrier.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: A late run propels Detroit Lakes past Willmar
The Lakers finished the game outscoring Willmar 28-11 to grab their third win in section 8-3A.
January 07, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
warroad 1.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes falls to top-ranked Warroad
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team fell to undefeated Warroad on Friday night in a battle of two state hopefuls.
January 07, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Jonah Bowe
1. Abby Larson Elle Lunde.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Lakers' cruise in section title rematch over Willmar
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team went on a 17-0 run to end the first half in a 54-26 win over Willmar. The Lakers extended their winning streak to seven games.
January 07, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli