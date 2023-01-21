Girls hockey: Stattelman's hat trick lifts Detroit Lakes over International Falls

INTERNATIONAL FALLS – Haley Stattelman had herself a night on Thursday.

The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team (3-16) beat International Falls 5-1 behind Stattelman’s hat trick. She scored twice in the second and once in the third to lift the Lakers to their third win of the season.

Ella Larson scored in the first period to put Detroit Lakes ahead 1-0. Hannah Larson scored Detroit Lakes’ fifth goal midway through the third.

Talyn Anderson made 21 saves as the winning goaltender. Detroit Lakes scored three power-play goals on eight attempts. Taylor Burns was the only goal scorer for International Falls.

DL 1 2 2 – 5

IF 0 0 1 – 1

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Ella Larson (Hannah Larson, brynn Erickson) 12:55

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Haley Stattelman (Ella Larson, Erickson) PPG, 8:16; DL- Stattelman (Jaelynn Jensen, H. Larson) PPG, 12:32

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Stattelman (Rhett Zima) 1:25; DL- H. Larson (unassisted) PPG, 4:31; IF- Tirzah Carradice (Kylynn Glennie) 16:41

PENALTIES- DL- 10 minutes on 5 infractions; IF- 16 minutes on 8 infractions