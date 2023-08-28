Girls soccer: Alexandria’s attack was too much for Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girl’s soccer team had a hard time passing midfield at home against Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Lakers allowed six goals on 46 shots from Alexandria to lose 6-0. They scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half including their third goal with three seconds left in the half.

Head coach Ben Aastuen liked his team's fight even if the result wasn't what they had hoped for.

“I was really proud of their hard work,” Aastuen said. “We’ve been working them hard and their grit and determination has been good to see. They’re not going to roll over and give up. They're going to keep working hard and improving.”

Detroit Lakes’ goalkeeper Elle Bettcher had 32 saves on the day. The back-to-back defending state champions defense held the Lakers to a one shot performance.

Detroit Lakes' defender Addie Lowell clears the ball in the home opener against Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 26. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Despite the outcome of the game, Aastuen found the positives in a hard fought loss.

“I liked our outside midfielders getting back on defense,” Aastuen said. “ Our center mids controlled the center passing for us. Our young players were really gung-ho and didn't shy away from the older, bigger, taller, stronger players.”

Last year Detroit Lakes finished the season with an overall record of 7-11 outscoring their opponents 17-13. Its season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to the eventual state champions Alexandria in the Section 8AA semifinal.

Coming into this year, the Lakers are looking to fill the void of losing eight seniors. The younger players will be put into positions to succeed and forced to grow to in hopes of picking up where last year's seniors left off. That started with getting the players’ bodies ready to take on bigger roles.

“Our focus to start the year was our stamina and running hard,” Aastuen said. “We practiced a lot of passing and accurate passing along with fundamentals. We are a young team so working on the little things like possession and keeping the ball and offensive opportunities will be huge for us.”

An important aspect of a successful season is building on your team's strengths. This year, the Lakers will rely heavily on their togetherness and work ethic.

“Our heart is our biggest strength,” Aastuen said. “They run hard, they work hard and they are very connected as a team. They work well for each other and work hard for each other. I am looking forward to growing this year. This team really wants to get better and wants to grow together as a team and I’m excited to see where they can go.”

Detroit Lakes' midfielder Marin Johnson hustles to the ball in the home opener against Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 26. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE 2023

Aug. 24 L 0-1 at Little Falls

Aug. 26 L 0-6 vs. Alexandria

Aug. 29 at St. Cloud Cathedral, 5 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Bemidji, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Moorhead, 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Crookston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 3 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. East Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. St. Cloud Tech, 1 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Sept 23 at Fergus Falls, 3 p.m.

Sept 30 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Hillcrest Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Bemidji, 7 p.m.

