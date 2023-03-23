99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls soccer: Kaydence Swiers commits to Concordia College

The Cobbers are getting one of Detroit Lakes' best with Swiers, who signed her letter of intent to continue her soccer career.

Kaydence Swiers signing.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Kaydence Swiers signs her national letter of intent to Concordia College to play soccer on March 16, 2023.
Contributed / Nicole Swiers
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 9:12 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team will be cheering on its senior center midfielder Kaydence Swiers at Concordia College next fall. Swiers signed her national letter of intent to be a Cobber on March 16.

In her career at Detroit Lakes, Swiers finished with seven goals and five assists. Third-year head coach Benjamin Aastuen admired her dedication to becoming the best player she could be.

“Kaydence always worked hard,” he said. “That is one of the reasons she's been so successful. When she joined our soccer program in seventh grade, she came in ready to have fun and work. She has grown into a true leader of our soccer team. Her soccer skills have obviously improved and she became our field general, knowing where to be to influence a play and where to make the best pass to improve our attack.”

As a leader, Swiers got the best out of her teammates. This past season was the best example of how she was able to change the minds of her teammates during the team’s early season struggles.

Kaydence and her family.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Kaydence Swiers with her mom Nicole (far left), dad Jake (middle), brother Emeric (middle right) and sister Kylie (far right) as she signs her national letter of intent to Concordia College to play soccer on March 16, 2023.
Contributed / Nicole Swiers

“She's the best leader,” Aastuen said. “I get emotional talking about this because this last season was very hard on our athletes and our coaching staff. We started the beginning of the season losing our first six or eight games by an overwhelmingly negative score line. In every single one of those games, Kaydence challenged our players to get better, and convinced them that they were better and that better times would come.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Swiers’ guidance, Aastuen saw a much improved Lakers team.

“They did get better and they did believe in themselves,” he said. “In our first game of the season, we lost to Little Falls 7-0. In our first section playoff game at the end of the season, we beat that same team 1-0. Our seniors really did a lot of heavy lifting to get our team to believe in themselves and make this incredible transition. Kaydence was a huge part of this shift.”

Aastuen is excited to see one of his players continue their soccer career past high school, and can’t wait to see what Swiers’ college career has in store for her.

“I have been coaching varsity now for three years, and I have not had a player move on to the next level. This is exciting for me as I love this sport and my goal is to show a love for soccer. Kaydence has obviously found that love. Our coaching staff is over the moon to see her continue on, and look forward to supporting her at any games we can.”

Kaydence Swiers, head coach Bejamin Aastuen.jpg
Detroit Lakes' Kaydence Swiers with her coaches Jessica Pudwill (left) and Ben Aastuen (right) as she signs her national letter of intent to Concordia College to play girls soccer on March 16, 2023.
Contributed / Nicole Swiers

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Perham GBB huddle before the game.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham ends historic season with loss to New London-Spicer
March 18, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Yellowjackets before QF game.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Perham falls short against No. 3 Albany in quarterfinals of state tournament
March 16, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Rural Menahga man sentenced for domestic assault
March 23, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
snow rollup for March 23.png
Local
Snow removal starts at midnight for these Detroit Lakes streets
March 22, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Speaking Proudly contestants
Local
Speaking Proudly seeks high school girls for oratory competition
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Copper Street Brass.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, March 22-April 1
March 22, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff