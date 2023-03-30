Girls swimming and diving: Hamm and Westrum earn All-Conference honors
The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team handed out a slew of postseason awards.
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team was presented with multiple All-Conference awards and honorable mentions to close the final chapter of the 2022-23 season.
The Lakers had several girls represent them at state after placing at sections. Faith Hamm was the section champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. She placed 15th at state in the 200 free.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Marin Westrum, Rylie Wendt, Emily Peterson and Hamm finished second at sections and participated in the state tournament. Hope Hamm dove at state after finishing third in sections.
Faith was handed All-Conference honors in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. She was also voted the Minnesota State High School League Most Valuable Teammate. Westrum was awarded All-Conference honors in the 200-yard IM.
Multiple Laker girls were awarded All-Conference honorable mention honors. The winners are as follows:
Hannah Barberg, Marian Martin, Peggy Witteron, and Emily Peterson for the 200-yard medley relay team
Marin Westrum, Rylie Wendt, Peterson, and Faith for the 200-yard freestyle relay team
Quinn Rogstad, Westrum, Wendt, and Faith for the 400-yard freestyle relay
Westrum for the 100-yard butterfly
Wendt for the 100-yard backstroke
Martin for the 100-yard breaststroke
Hope for the 1-meter diving
