Girls swimming and diving: Hamm and Westrum earn All-Conference honors

The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team handed out a slew of postseason awards.

Faith Hamm.jpg
Faith Hamm swam a winning time of 2:10.34 to place first in the 200-freestyle Thursday night against Thief River Falls at the DLCCC Aquatic Center. Robert Williams / Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 12:08 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team was presented with multiple All-Conference awards and honorable mentions to close the final chapter of the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers had several girls represent them at state after placing at sections. Faith Hamm was the section champion in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. She placed 15th at state in the 200 free.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Marin Westrum, Rylie Wendt, Emily Peterson and Hamm finished second at sections and participated in the state tournament. Hope Hamm dove at state after finishing third in sections.

Faith was handed All-Conference honors in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. She was also voted the Minnesota State High School League Most Valuable Teammate. Westrum was awarded All-Conference honors in the 200-yard IM.

Multiple Laker girls were awarded All-Conference honorable mention honors. The winners are as follows:

Hannah Barberg, Marian Martin, Peggy Witteron, and Emily Peterson for the 200-yard medley relay team

Marin Westrum, Rylie Wendt, Peterson, and Faith for the 200-yard freestyle relay team

Quinn Rogstad, Westrum, Wendt, and Faith for the 400-yard freestyle relay

Westrum for the 100-yard butterfly

Wendt for the 100-yard backstroke

Martin for the 100-yard breaststroke

Hope for the 1-meter diving

Hope Hamm.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Hope Hamm finishes in third place in the diving competition on Nov. 9, 2022 in Park Rapids at the Section 8A diving competition.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
1 Marin Westrum AD7C0197.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Marin Westrum swims the 200-yard IM at the Mid-State Conference Championships at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center on Oct. 27, 2022.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

