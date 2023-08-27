6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls tennis: A young Lakers squad faces off against arch-rival Perham in Highway 10 matchup

Detroit Lakes’ No. 1 double team picked up the only win of the day.

Anna Askelson No. 1 doubles DL (2).JPG
Detroit Lakes' anna Askelson waits for the serve in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Perham-New York Mills on Friday, Aug. 25.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 11:49 AM
DETROIT LAKES — With the summer sun beating down on the Detroit Lakes home courts, the Lakers welcomed Perham-New York Mills for an early-season tennis showdown.

Detroit Lakes avoided the sweep but found itself with a 6-1 loss to the Yellowjackets. The Lakers’ head coach Greg Unruh knows his girls enjoy competing against those from the nearby town.

“Perham is one of our arch-rivals,” he said. “These girls are always excited to get up and play their next-door neighbors.”

Detroit Lakes’ only victory came from their No. 1 doubles team of Anna Askelson and Allie Bolar. The duo took down Perham-New York Mills’ Aubry Zimmerman and Morgan Smith in a hard-fought three sets (2-6, 7-7, 10-8).

“The young duo of Jaycie Sliper and Audrey Hochgraber continued their solid play narrowly losing in 3 sets at two doubles,” Unruh said. “Making their varsity debut at 3rd doubles were Mya Boeke and Kyleigh Okeson and they also fell in 3 tough sets.”

Allie Bolar No. 1 doubles DL.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 1 doubles Allie Bolar returns a shot in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Perham-New York Mills on Friday, Aug. 25.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Despite a few matches that Unruh wishes his girls could have back, he was happy with the competition he was from his young squad.

“I'm really proud of how the kids battled today,” Unruh said. “We continue to improve and have good depth. We can put athletes out there who are outside our top ten players and they can compete. We were hoping to sweep the doubles and get an upset win in singles, but it didn't happen.”

It's been a slow start for the Lakers in 2023 due to an inexperienced varsity squad. The top ten girls on the team consist of three seniors, two juniors, two sophomores, and three freshmen. Unruh has been testing different lineups to see which girls fit best as they gain more varsity experience. The younger girls have accepted the challenge and Unruh has been impressed with the way his underclassmen have responded.

Audrey Hochgraber, Jaycie Sliper No. 2 doubles DL.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 2 doubles team of Audrey Hochgraber and Jaycie Sliper celebrate a point in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Perham-New York Mills on Friday, Aug. 25.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
“They have done really well so far,” he said. “Actually, we've had a lot of wins by our freshman players which I thought might take a little bit longer. So the first few matches to get some wins with the younger kids is really good.”

As the season goes on, Unruh is focused on getting his girls a little bit better every day and seeing where it takes them.

“We don't have any dreams of winning the section, but you can always think maybe we can go in there and upset somebody in the first round,” he said.

PERHAM 6 DETROIT LAKES 1

Singles:

No. 1- Kaia Anderson (P/NYM) def. Isabelle Wolf 6-1, 6-2; No. 2- Alayna Moe, (P/NYM) def. Claire Pazdernik 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 - Violet Radniecki (P/NYM) def. Natalie Carlson 6-3, 6-4; No. 4- Autumn Branchaud (P/NYM) def. Paige Lindberg 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1- Anna Askelson-Allie Bolar (D) def. Morgan Smith-Aubry Zimmerman2-6, 7-6, 10-8; No. 2- Grace Wangler-Pederson Samantha (P/NYM) def. Jaycie Sliper-Audrey Hochgraber 7-5, 6-7, 6-10; No. 3- Miley Anderson-Wallgren Lucy (P/NYM) def. Mya Boeke, - Kyleigh Okeson 6-1, 3-6, 6-10

Isabelle Wolf No. 1 singles DL.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 1 singles Isabelle Wolf swings her racket at the ball in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Perham-New York Mills on Friday, Aug. 25.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Audrey Hochgraber No. 2 doubles DL.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Audrey Hochgraber sends the ball the other way in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Perham-New York Mills on Friday, Aug. 25.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Claire Pazdernik No. 2 singles DL.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 2 singles Claire Pazdernik keeps her eye on the ball before her shot in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Perham-New York Mills on Friday, Aug. 25.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

