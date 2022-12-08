Girls tennis: Askelson, Mercil and Lunde share Lakers' MVP honors

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team handed out awards for the 2022 season.

Anna Askelson and Jaden Mercil were named Singles Most Valuable Players. Askelson, along with Ari Leitheiser, were Mid-State All-Conference selections. Mercil, Amaya LeCleir, Abby Noll and Megan Lunde were honorable mentions.

Mercil led the team in singles points and was named the Hardest Worker. Lunde was the Lakers’ Doubles MVP and the Points MVP Combo Singles and Doubles with Leitheiser. Lunde and Noll led Detroit Lakes in doubles points on the season.

Allie Bolar was named the most improved player for 2022. She joined Askelson and Claire Pazdernik as the captains for the 2023 season.

