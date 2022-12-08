Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Girls tennis: Askelson, Mercil and Lunde share Lakers' MVP honors

The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team handed out awards for the 2022 season.

Detroit Lakes' Anna Askelson hits an underhand shot in the Lakers' 5-2 loss against Perham on Sept, 22, 2022 at the Perham tennis courts. Askelson was named Co-Singles Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season and was a Mid-State All-Conference selection.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
December 08, 2022 02:08 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team handed out awards for the 2022 season.

Anna Askelson and Jaden Mercil were named Singles Most Valuable Players. Askelson, along with Ari Leitheiser, were Mid-State All-Conference selections. Mercil, Amaya LeCleir, Abby Noll and Megan Lunde were honorable mentions.

Mercil led the team in singles points and was named the Hardest Worker. Lunde was the Lakers’ Doubles MVP and the Points MVP Combo Singles and Doubles with Leitheiser. Lunde and Noll led Detroit Lakes in doubles points on the season.

Allie Bolar was named the most improved player for 2022. She joined Askelson and Claire Pazdernik as the captains for the 2023 season.

