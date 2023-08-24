Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes begin 2023 season at Highway 10 Tournament

Detroit Lakes' Natalie Carlson picks up first two victories of the year in Wadena on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

AnnaAskelson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 1 singles Anna Askelson loads up to serve a ball at the Highway 10 Tournament on Tuesday, Aug 22.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 7:58 PM

WADENA – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team opened up their 2023 season in Wadena on Tuesday at the Highway 10 Tournament.

Staples-Motley, New London-Spicer, Rocori, Perham, Little Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek, and Detroit Lakes were the seven schools that participated. No.1 singles Anna Askelson went 0-2 on the day. She lost her first match (8-5) to Wadena-Deer Creek Kaylee Endres. Askelson was defeated by Perham’s Kaia Anderson (8-1) in her second match of the day.

Detroit Lakes' No. 2 singles Isabelle Wolf lost to Little Falls Jenna Athman (8-2) and Rocori Allie Faber (8-6).

The Lakers' No. 3 singles Allie Bolar went 1-3 on the day. Bolar defeated Sartell's No. 3 singles Joanna Hamilton (8-6). She then lost to Little Falls Elise Ballou (8-2) and Rocori Olivia Schreifels (6-0).

Detroit Lakes' Natalie Carlson went 2-1 on the day in the No.4 singles. She first defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cadie Leeseberg (8-4). Carlson followed up with a win against Sartell’s Brooke Hennen (8-6). Staples-Motley’s Kaylee Perius defeated Carlson (8-2) in the final.

NatalieCarlson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 4 singles Natalie Carlson returns serve at the Highway 10 Tournament on Tuesday, Aug 22.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the doubles side of the bracket, the Lakers' No. 1 doubles team of Claire Pazdernik and Mya Omberg went 0-2 on the day. They lost their first matchup to Staples-Motley’s Amy Rollins and Corinne Olson (8-2). In their second matchup, Rocori’s Kaitlin Reitmeier and Megan Reitmeier won (8-2).

Detroit Lakes' No. 2 doubles team of Avery Klabunde and Jaycie Sliper split their two matches on the day. They fell to Perham’s Grace Wangler and Samantha Pederson (8-5) in the first match. They defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt (8-4).

Detroit Lakes' No. 3 doubles Abby Cummings and Paige Lindberg lost both of their matches on the day. First was to Rocori’s Ava Thelen and Emma Humbert (8-2). Perham’s Lucy Wallgren and Miley Anderson took down Cummings and Lindberg (8-0).

TOURNAMENT TEAM RESULTS: Staples-Motley- 14; New London-Spicer- 13; Rocori- 11; Perham- 9; Little Falls- 8; Wadena Deer-Creek- 6; Detroit Lakes- 4

SINGLES- No. 1- Kaylee Endres (WDC) def Anna Askelson 8-5, Kaia Anderson (P) def Anna Askelson 8-1; No. 2- Jenna Athman (LF) def Isabelle Wolf 8-2, Allie Faber (RC) def Isabelle Wolf 8-6; No. 3- Allie Bolar (DL) def Joanna Hamilton 8-6, Elise Ballou (LF) def Allie Bolar 8-2, Olivia Schreifels (RC) def Allie Bolar 6-0; No. 4- Natalie Carlson (DL) def Cadie Leeseberg 8-4, Natalie Carlson (DL) def Brooke Hennen 8-6, Kaylee Perius (SM) def Natalie Carlson 8-2

DOUBLES- No. 1- Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson (SM) def Claire Pazdernik-Mya Omberg 8-2, Kaitlin Reitmeier-Megan Reitmeier (RC) def Claire Pazdernik-Mya Omberg 8-2; No. 2- Grace Wangler-Samantha Pederson (P) def Avery Klabunde-Jaycie Sliper 8-5, Avery Klabunde-Jaycie Sliper (DL) def Kelanie Oldakowski-Ryann Schmidt 8-4; No. 3- Ava Thelen-EmmaHumbert (RC) def Abby Cummings-Paige Lindberg 8-2, Lucy Wallgren-Miley Anderson (P) def Abby Cummings-Paige Lindberg 8-0

Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
