Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes begin 2023 season at Highway 10 Tournament

WADENA – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team opened up their 2023 season in Wadena on Tuesday at the Highway 10 Tournament.

Staples-Motley, New London-Spicer, Rocori, Perham, Little Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek, and Detroit Lakes were the seven schools that participated. No.1 singles Anna Askelson went 0-2 on the day. She lost her first match (8-5) to Wadena-Deer Creek Kaylee Endres. Askelson was defeated by Perham’s Kaia Anderson (8-1) in her second match of the day.

Detroit Lakes' No. 2 singles Isabelle Wolf lost to Little Falls Jenna Athman (8-2) and Rocori Allie Faber (8-6).

The Lakers' No. 3 singles Allie Bolar went 1-3 on the day. Bolar defeated Sartell's No. 3 singles Joanna Hamilton (8-6). She then lost to Little Falls Elise Ballou (8-2) and Rocori Olivia Schreifels (6-0).

Detroit Lakes' Natalie Carlson went 2-1 on the day in the No.4 singles. She first defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cadie Leeseberg (8-4). Carlson followed up with a win against Sartell’s Brooke Hennen (8-6). Staples-Motley’s Kaylee Perius defeated Carlson (8-2) in the final.

Detroit Lakes' No. 4 singles Natalie Carlson returns serve at the Highway 10 Tournament on Tuesday, Aug 22. Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the doubles side of the bracket, the Lakers' No. 1 doubles team of Claire Pazdernik and Mya Omberg went 0-2 on the day. They lost their first matchup to Staples-Motley’s Amy Rollins and Corinne Olson (8-2). In their second matchup, Rocori’s Kaitlin Reitmeier and Megan Reitmeier won (8-2).

Detroit Lakes' No. 2 doubles team of Avery Klabunde and Jaycie Sliper split their two matches on the day. They fell to Perham’s Grace Wangler and Samantha Pederson (8-5) in the first match. They defeated Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt (8-4).

Detroit Lakes' No. 3 doubles Abby Cummings and Paige Lindberg lost both of their matches on the day. First was to Rocori’s Ava Thelen and Emma Humbert (8-2). Perham’s Lucy Wallgren and Miley Anderson took down Cummings and Lindberg (8-0).

TOURNAMENT TEAM RESULTS: Staples-Motley- 14; New London-Spicer- 13; Rocori- 11; Perham- 9; Little Falls- 8; Wadena Deer-Creek- 6; Detroit Lakes- 4

SINGLES- No. 1- Kaylee Endres (WDC) def Anna Askelson 8-5, Kaia Anderson (P) def Anna Askelson 8-1; No. 2- Jenna Athman (LF) def Isabelle Wolf 8-2, Allie Faber (RC) def Isabelle Wolf 8-6; No. 3- Allie Bolar (DL) def Joanna Hamilton 8-6, Elise Ballou (LF) def Allie Bolar 8-2, Olivia Schreifels (RC) def Allie Bolar 6-0; No. 4- Natalie Carlson (DL) def Cadie Leeseberg 8-4, Natalie Carlson (DL) def Brooke Hennen 8-6, Kaylee Perius (SM) def Natalie Carlson 8-2

DOUBLES- No. 1- Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson (SM) def Claire Pazdernik-Mya Omberg 8-2, Kaitlin Reitmeier-Megan Reitmeier (RC) def Claire Pazdernik-Mya Omberg 8-2; No. 2- Grace Wangler-Samantha Pederson (P) def Avery Klabunde-Jaycie Sliper 8-5, Avery Klabunde-Jaycie Sliper (DL) def Kelanie Oldakowski-Ryann Schmidt 8-4; No. 3- Ava Thelen-EmmaHumbert (RC) def Abby Cummings-Paige Lindberg 8-2, Lucy Wallgren-Miley Anderson (P) def Abby Cummings-Paige Lindberg 8-0

