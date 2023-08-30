6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 30

Sports Prep

Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes picks up first win against LPGE, fall to Thief River Falls in triangular

Three Lakers picked up their first varsity wins in a sweep of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

GIRLS TENNIS.jpg
Detroit Lakes girls tennis
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 3:49 PM
PERHAM — After not seeng a win for the first few matches of the season, Detroit Lakes visited Perham for a triangular and came back with new number in the win column.

The Lakers opened up the day against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. Detroit Lakes went on to sweep LPGE 7-0 for its first victory of the year. The Lakers later fell to Thief River Falls 7-0 in their second matchup of the afternoon.

Against LPGE, Detroit Lakes’ No. 4 singles Mya Boeke and No. 3 doubles Sophie Wilke and Abby Cumming eached picked up their first varsity victories. All matches were decided in two sets while the Lakers only surrendered nine games in that span. Head coach Greg Unruh was happy to see some success for the girls.

“We played five strong teams in a row to start the season,” he said. Itst tough matches like those that prepare you for matches against teams without as much depth. The girls took charge early and never looked back.”

In Detroit Lakes’ second tilt of the day, the section defending champions in Thief River Falls got the best of the Lakers with a clean sweep. The closest match of the contest was the Lakers’ No. 1 doubles team of Anna Askelson and Claire Pazdernik losing to Thief River Falls’ Anna Lunsetter and Kaitlin Kruse in three sets (6-1, 4-6, 10-6).

Despite the loss, Unruh thought his girls gave it their all but hopes to see the Prowlers down the line.

“The girls battled hard,” he said. “It was hot out there, but the Prowlers had to earn their wins. They are a little deeper than us and more experienced. If we work hard between now and the next time we play them, we can make it a closer match.”

DETROIT LAKES 7 LONG PRAIRIE-GREY EAGLE-UPSALA-SWANVILLE 0

SINGLES

No. 1: Askelson (DL) def. Kraska 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Wolf (DL) def. Berscheit 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Carlson (DL) def. Amy Hernandez 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Boeke (DL) def. Rohde 6-4, 6-0

DOUBLES

No. 1: Bolar/Pazdernik (DL) def. Becker/Dalton 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Sliper/Hochgraber (DL) def. Rodriguez/Hernandez 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Wilke/Cummings (DL) def. Larsen/Beach 6-0, 6-1

THIEF RIVER FALL 7 DETROIT LAKES 0

SINGLES

No. 1: Skaar (T) def. Wolf 6-0, 6-0

No. 2: Wienen (T) def. Bolar 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: J. Lunsetter (T) def. Carlson 6-4, 6-2

No. 4: Schuster (T) def. Omberg 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES

No. 1: A. Lunsetter/Kruse (T) def. Pazdernik/Askelson 6-1, 4-6, 10-6

No. 2: Greene/Ellison (T) def. Sliper/Hochgraber 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Rodahl/Lee (T) def. Wilke/Lindberg 6-1, 6-3

