Sports Prep

Girls trap shooting: 2 Lakers crack top 10 in state championship shoot

Kira Wolf’s total score of 94 earned her a share of fourth. Mikayla Engum tied for seventh with 92 and Brooke Loreth tied for 21st with 86.

Detroit Lakes Lakers
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:20 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Detroit Lakes’ Kira Wolf secured a share of fourth place at the 2023 varsity girls trap shooting championship in Alexandria on Thursday, June 15.

Wolf’s total score of 94 tied her with Northern Freeze’s Jeraldine Lee. Wolf had a reverse run of 12, while Lee had a reverse run of 17.

Detroit Lakes’ Mikayla Engum took aim and also cracked the top ten. She nabbed seventh place with two other competitors with a total score of 92 and reverse run of 15. She shared the spot with Elk River’s Leah LaFlamme who had a reverse run of 29, and Roseau’s Jazmine Dirks who had a reverse run of 10.

Detroit Lakes’ Brooke Loreth had a total score of 86, earning her 21st with three other competitors: Roseau’s Olivia Saagge, Mabel-Canton’s Samantha Williams and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Grace Anderson.

Thursday’s top three varsity girls shooters included: Shakopee’s Aubrey Breimhorst with a score of 96, Elk River’s Grace Moos with a 95, and Elk River’s Brianna Sherman with a 94 and reverse run of 38 to grab third.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
