Girls volleyball: Detroit Lakes sweeps DGF to begin the season

GLYNDON — The Detroit Lakes girls volleyball team are looking to continue their success after going to state for the first time in program history. The Lakers opened up the 2023 season at Dilworth-Glyodon-Felton with a new face calling the plays.

Rachel Solum began her reign as girls volleyball head coach with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-18) sweep of DGF on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes’ Grace Gunderson finished with a team-high 12 kills. Helena Daggett and Logan Fredrickson each ended with 10.

Fredrickson led the team in blocks with four and Rylee Johnson ended the night with three blocks. Ava Jones was the Lakers’ leading assister finishing the night with 37 assists.

Hailey Thielen finished with a team-best 13 digs and Gunderson ended the night with 10. Ava Jones served up three aces in the match.

DTL- 25 25 25 – 3

DGF- 18 13 18 – 0