Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes cruises in final regular season event

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night in a three-team event in Park Rapids.

The Lakers beat Alexandria and Park Rapids-Nevis with a total score of 140.975. Jerzie Horner and Kate Taves finished as the top two all-around placeholders.

Horner had the highest score in three of the four events. She tied Elsie Ratz and Taves on the vaults with a mark of 9.35. She also won the bars (9.10) and the floor (9.35) competitions. Her mark of 8.6 on the beam rounded out her all-around total of 36.40.

Taves finished in second in the all-around standings with a score of 35.175. Along with her first-place vault, she took fourth on the floor (8.875) and the bars (8.5) and fifth on the beam (8.45).

Ratz was the Lakers’ third all-around finisher. She notched a third-place finish on the floor (8.9) to go along with her 9.35 vault.

Detroit Lakes will be in action on Feb. 18 at Fergus Falls High School for the Section 8A championships.

TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 140.975, 2- Alexandria 129.75, 3- Park Rapids-Nevis 126.05.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Collected via the Park Rapids Enterprise) VAULT- 1 (tie), Horner, DL, Ratz, DL, and Taves, DL, 9.35. 4, Landstrom, PRN, 9.15. 5, Eddy, A, 8.90. 11 (tie), E. Berghuis, PRN, and N. Berghuis, PRN, 8.45. 14, Koppelman, PRN, 8.30. 15, Lindow, PRN, 7.90. JV: Officer, PRN, 7.70; Maanum, PRN, 7.60.

BARS- 1, Horner, DL, 9.10. 2, Hausten, DL, 8.70. 3, Twa, A, 8.65. 4, Taves, DL, 8.50. 5, Landstrom, PRN, 8.30. 11, Koppelman, PRN, 7.80. 13, Officer, PRN, 6.85. 14, Vrieze, PRN, 6.20. 15, E. Berghuis, PRN, 5.70. JV: Maanum, PRN, 3.10.

BEAM- 1, Koppelman, PRN, 8.95. 2, Hausten, DL, 8.75. 3, Aschnewitz, DL, 8.70. 4, Horner, DL, 8.60. 5, Taves, DL, 8.45. 6, Landstrom, PRN, 8.25. 13, Lindow, PRN, 7.00. 14, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.75. 15, Officer, PRN, 6.50. JV: Hansen, PRN, 7.10; Maanum, PRN, 5.40; Deshayes, PRN, 4.60.

FLOOR- 1, Horner, DL, 9.35. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 9.05. 3, Ratz, DL, 8.90. 4, Taves, DL, 8.875. 5, Witt, A, 8.45. 9, Koppelman, PRN, 8.10. 11, Officer, PRN, 7.95. 14, Lindow, PRN, 6.50. 15, Maanum, PRN, 5.90.

ALL-AROUND- 1, Horner, DL, 36.40. 2, Taves, DL, 35.175. 3, Landstrom, PRN, 34.75. 4, Ratz, DL, 33.95. 5, Koppelman, PRN, 33.15.