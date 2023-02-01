99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes cruises in final regular season event

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team beat Alexandria and Park Rapids-Nevis on Tuesday in its final meet of the regular season.

1 DL Elsie Ratz AD7C8216.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Elsie Ratz competes in the floor routine at the Jackie Mann invitational at Perham High School on Dec. 10, 2022. Ratz finished with an all-around score of 33.95 on Tuesday in Park Rapids.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 01, 2023 11:31 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday night in a three-team event in Park Rapids.

The Lakers beat Alexandria and Park Rapids-Nevis with a total score of 140.975. Jerzie Horner and Kate Taves finished as the top two all-around placeholders.

Horner had the highest score in three of the four events. She tied Elsie Ratz and Taves on the vaults with a mark of 9.35. She also won the bars (9.10) and the floor (9.35) competitions. Her mark of 8.6 on the beam rounded out her all-around total of 36.40.

Taves finished in second in the all-around standings with a score of 35.175. Along with her first-place vault, she took fourth on the floor (8.875) and the bars (8.5) and fifth on the beam (8.45).

Ratz was the Lakers’ third all-around finisher. She notched a third-place finish on the floor (8.9) to go along with her 9.35 vault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes will be in action on Feb. 18 at Fergus Falls High School for the Section 8A championships.

TEAM SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 140.975, 2- Alexandria 129.75, 3- Park Rapids-Nevis 126.05.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Collected via the Park Rapids Enterprise) VAULT- 1 (tie), Horner, DL, Ratz, DL, and Taves, DL, 9.35. 4, Landstrom, PRN, 9.15. 5, Eddy, A, 8.90. 11 (tie), E. Berghuis, PRN, and N. Berghuis, PRN, 8.45. 14, Koppelman, PRN, 8.30. 15, Lindow, PRN, 7.90. JV: Officer, PRN, 7.70; Maanum, PRN, 7.60.

BARS- 1, Horner, DL, 9.10. 2, Hausten, DL, 8.70. 3, Twa, A, 8.65. 4, Taves, DL, 8.50. 5, Landstrom, PRN, 8.30. 11, Koppelman, PRN, 7.80. 13, Officer, PRN, 6.85. 14, Vrieze, PRN, 6.20. 15, E. Berghuis, PRN, 5.70. JV: Maanum, PRN, 3.10.

BEAM- 1, Koppelman, PRN, 8.95. 2, Hausten, DL, 8.75. 3, Aschnewitz, DL, 8.70. 4, Horner, DL, 8.60. 5, Taves, DL, 8.45. 6, Landstrom, PRN, 8.25. 13, Lindow, PRN, 7.00. 14, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.75. 15, Officer, PRN, 6.50. JV: Hansen, PRN, 7.10; Maanum, PRN, 5.40; Deshayes, PRN, 4.60.

FLOOR- 1, Horner, DL, 9.35. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 9.05. 3, Ratz, DL, 8.90. 4, Taves, DL, 8.875. 5, Witt, A, 8.45. 9, Koppelman, PRN, 8.10. 11, Officer, PRN, 7.95. 14, Lindow, PRN, 6.50. 15, Maanum, PRN, 5.90.

ALL-AROUND- 1, Horner, DL, 36.40. 2, Taves, DL, 35.175. 3, Landstrom, PRN, 34.75. 4, Ratz, DL, 33.95. 5, Koppelman, PRN, 33.15.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSGYMNASTICS
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
DSC_4423.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf pace Lakers ahead of sections
A week before the Section 8A championships, Anna Askelson and Kira Wolf paced the Detroit Lakes Noridic skiing team at Maplelag. Bjorn Brunsberg led the Wadena-Deer Creek skiiers.
February 01, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Bristlin kids lead the way at Wild Mountain
The Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team competed against hundreds of skiers at Wild Mountain on Friday.
February 01, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Hockey roundup: Reep, Chiodo notch first goals in blowout win
Detroit Lakes' Caden Reep and Owen Chiodo each scored their first varsity goals against Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Tuesday. The Detroit Lakes girls suffered a home loss to a Class A juggernaut.
February 01, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Karlee Mace IMG_0201.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers hold off Jacks' late rally
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team survived a 19-4 second-half run on Tuesday to beat Bemidji 47-44 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
February 01, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado