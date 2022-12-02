Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes handles Park Rapids in season opener

The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team knocked off Park Rapids 138-122.8 on Thursday night in its season opener.

Detroit Lakes gymnastics.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 02, 2022 02:22 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes gymnastics team kicked off its season with a home win over Park Rapids on Thursday night.

The Lakers beat the Panthers 138-122.8 in a Mid-State Conference matchup.

Jerzie Horner led all gymnasts with an all-around score of 35.55. Gabby Whitworth was right behind her with a 34.825. Kate Taves recorded her first all-around varsity score of 33.75 for the Lakers.

Horner’s best mark came on the vault. She won the event with a 9.6. She also scored a 9 on the floor, an 8.75 on the bars and an 8.2 on the beam.

Whitworth won two events. Her floor scores of 9.3 on the floor and 9.15 on the bars were enough for first-place finishes. She also recorded an 8.8 on the vault and a 7.575 on the beam.

Taves finished in the top five of every event. She took third in the vault (8.7), fourth on the beam (8.15) and the bars (8.3) and fifth on floor (8.6). Elsie Ratz also recorded varsity scores in three events, while Ava Morrison, Olivia Gag and Morgan Hausten added to the Lakers’ team total.

Park Rapids’ top scorer was Morgan Koppelman with a 32.335. Emma Berghaus finished in fifth place in the all-around standings with a 28.95.

DETROIT LAKES 138. PARK RAPIDS 122.8

DETROIT LAKES INDIVIDUAL SCORES- BEAM- 3- Jerzie Horner 8.2, T4- Elzie Ratz, Kate Taves 8.15, 6- Ava Morrison 7.85, Gabby Whitworth 7.575

VAULT- 1- Horner 9.6, 2- Whitworth 8.8, 3- Taves 8.7, 8- Morgan Hausten 8.35, 10- Morrison 7.75

BARS- 1- Whitworth 9.15, 2- Horner 8.75, 3- Hausten 8.4, 4- Taves 8.3, 6- Ratz 6.85

FLOOR- 1- Whitworth 9.3, 2- Horner 9, 4- Ratz 8.7, 5- Taves 8.6, 6- Olivia Gag 8.5

ALL AROUND- 1- Horner 35.55, 2- Whitworth 34.825, 3- Taves 33.75

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
